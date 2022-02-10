3 Badgers graduates of Mark Greenhalgh's 'Goalie World' are at the Olympics with confidence he helped instill

The three former University of Wisconsin goalies on women's hockey teams at the 2022 Winter Olympics share some traits, according to someone who has seen all of them develop.

Alex Cavallini, Ann-Renée Desbiens and Kristen Campbell are dedicated competitors, Badgers volunteer goaltending coach Mark Greenhalgh said. They have high levels of athleticism. They don't get rattled. They work to excess.

There's another connection for the American Cavallini and Canada's Desbiens and Campbell. Greenhalgh was there during their Badgers careers, sometimes to push them a little bit more, sometimes to rein them in. Always to put them in the right frame of mind.

"He puts a sense of confidence in you that you probably didn't even know you had," Cavallini said. "And he's so optimistic with everything that it makes it so easy to work with him. If there's something that you need to work on, he's so confident that you're going to be able to improve on that."

Greenhalgh's work with goalies has been one of the constants in UW's success in the last 15 seasons. Every four years since 2010, it also has shown on the world stage but never to the degree it has in 2022.

Desbiens, the Patty Kazmaier Award winner as top player in women's college hockey as a senior in 2017, was a star in Canada's victory over the U.S. in the preliminary round on Tuesday.

Cavallini, a Delafield native known by her maiden name of Rigsby when she played at UW from 2010 to 2014, posted a shutout against Switzerland in her first Olympic appearance on Sunday. Campbell has been the No. 3 goalie for Canada and hasn't made an appearance but her ascent to the team since finishing at UW in 2020 has been a development.

There are a record 10 former or future Badgers players on U.S. or Canada rosters at the Olympics. Three goalies in the same Games also is a UW high.

"It feels good inside," Greenhalgh said. "It's kind of a payback that means a lot. It might be under the radar but it sure means a lot to me."

A Janesville native who was a goalie on the UW men's reserve team in the 1970s, Greenhalgh joined the Badgers women's coaching staff in 2007 after turning down Mark Johnson's offer two years earlier. His mother was terminally ill, he had just switched jobs and his family wasn't in a place where he could commit to the role the first time.

Passing on that chance pained him immediately because he didn't think he'd get asked again.

"I remember I was in my vehicle alone," Greenhalgh said. "And when I got done hanging up the phone I think I wept."

42 years of coaching

Greenhalgh, 66, has been working with goalies for 42 years, starting with a Bantam team in Burbank, California, after graduating and moving west for work. Stints with UW-Whitewater, Team Wisconsin and the Madison Memorial high school boys team since he came back to Wisconsin led into him being able to say yes the next time Johnson asked.

"I feel very, very fortunate to have that opportunity resurrected for me," Greenhalgh said. "It's like therapy for me, coming out (to practice). I've got my regular job but this is something I look forward to and it's been very rewarding, internally and externally."

His full-time job is as a safety and health risk manager for a bridge building contractor. He wears goalie skates to Badgers practices and still puts on the pads twice a week in recreational games.

"I always tell people I'm going to play until I get it right," he said. "So it might be a while."

Those openings to play in a 35-and-older league and with a group of mostly former Badgers players help Greenhalgh stay current with what his UW pupils are doing.

It happens that one of his current students is a lot more closely aligned with his playing style than most are these days. Fifth-year senior Kennedy Blair plays what she calls an "old-school" style — maybe not exactly how Greenhalgh and others were tending goal in the 1970s but involving more upright play than is now the norm.

"I think we relate on that type of level," Blair said.

There are differences in style and in mental approach with every goalie, and Greenhalgh has to work within those changing parameters. When they enter "Goalie World" — the name he has given the post-practice positional work session — they're already tired from facing shots and need to push themselves to get better.

"He wants us to work hard but I think he wants us to have fun with it," Blair said. "And that's my mentality, too: Be serious when you need to be serious but you need to have fun too."

A 'goofball'

Blair's first interaction with Greenhalgh after she transferred to UW in 2020 was to think he's a "goofball." Cavallini essentially confirmed it.

"There is never a dull moment with 'Greeny' and I love it," Cavallini said.

She continued: "He can tell a story about something that happened — it could be the most random things — and he will have you keeled over, crying, laughing."

Greenhalgh takes his penchant for storytelling onto the radio as the color commentator for Badgers broadcasts. He offers real-time thoughts over the air but also jots down notes to take back to the team in the locker room between periods.

Chasing a third straight NCAA title, No. 3 UW plays Minnesota State on Friday and Saturday in its last games at LaBahn Arena for the regular season. The U.S. and Canada start the playoff round at the Olympics in Beijing on Friday with the quarterfinals.

It's a fun intersection of the past and the present for Greenhalgh, who has seen some of the best go through the UW crease.

No matter whether they're on track for the Olympics or just trying to be the best college goalie they can be, Badgers goalies hear from Greenhalgh positive reinforcement toward their growth.

"You've got to identify the deficiencies because that's what you have to work on," he said. "But don't be afraid to point out what's working for them. And I usually try to set it up in this kind of manner: You're really good at this. Now, where's your head at or what do you do to allow yourself to be successful at that phase of the game? And then try to make a mental note of that and replicate it when you're trying to implement it into another phase of the game."

