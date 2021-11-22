10 out of 10 for Wisconsin women's hockey team as No. 1 in rankings

Add another week at No. 1 for the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team after another series sweep.
The Badgers were atop the USCHO.com Division I women's poll on Monday for the 10th time in as many rankings this season.
UW won games at St. Thomas 7-1 on Saturday and 5-1 on Sunday to improve to 15-0-1.
Ohio State and Minnesota stayed behind the Badgers in the USCHO rankings at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. Minnesota Duluth, the fourth Western Collegiate Hockey Association team in the top 10, stayed seventh.
The Badgers are off until playing the Gophers at LaBahn Arena on Dec. 3-4.
Men's hockey
The UW men's hockey team stopped receiving votes in the USCHO Division I men's poll after falling to 4-10 with losses Friday and Saturday at Michigan State.
The last time the Badgers failed to appear on any top-20 ballots was March 23, 2020, the end of the 2019-20 season.
Minnesota State took over at No. 1 after Michigan and St. Cloud State both lost twice last week.
Four Big Ten teams are in the top 20: No. 4 Michigan, No. 8 Notre Dame, No. 11 Minnesota and No. 17 Ohio State.