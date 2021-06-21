Here's why it's highly unlikely Badgers, other NCAA athletes will cash in quickly on Supreme Court's ruling

The Supreme Court's unanimous decision Monday that the NCAA can't limit education-related compensation might not have colleges immediately rushing to put computers and paid internships in players' hands, a sports law expert said.
Matt Mitten, executive director of the National Sports Law Institute at Marquette University, said the ruling allows schools to provide extra academic benefits to athletes but doesn't mandate it.
He questioned whether, even considering competitive pressures around college sports, athletic departments like the one at the University of Wisconsin will be quick to offer extras.
"I don't know how many schools, particularly coming out of a pandemic, can really afford to be offering them more than they're getting now," Mitten said.
The high court agreed with a group of former college athletes that NCAA limits on the education-related benefits that colleges can offer athletes who play Division I basketball and football are unenforceable.
The case didn't decide whether students can be paid salaries. The ruling instead will help determine whether schools decide to offer athletes tens of thousands of dollars in those benefits for things including tutoring, study abroad programs and graduate scholarships.
Athletic department officials at UW-Madison didn't respond to interview requests.
Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the court that the NCAA sought "immunity from the normal operation of the antitrust laws," which the court declined to grant.
Under current NCAA rules, students cannot be paid, and the scholarship money colleges can offer is capped at the cost of attending the school. The NCAA had defended its rules as necessary to preserve the amateur nature of college sports.
But the former athletes who brought the case, including former West Virginia football player Shawne Alston and former Badgers men's basketball player Nigel Hayes, argued that the NCAA's rules on education-related compensation were unfair and violate federal antitrust law designed to promote competition. The Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling barring the NCAA from enforcing those rules.
As a result of the ruling, the NCAA can't bar schools from sweetening their offers to Division I basketball and football players with additional education-related benefits. But individual athletic conferences still can set limits if they choose.
"It is our hope that this victory in the battle for college athletes' rights will carry on a wave of justice uplifting further aspects of athlete compensation," said Steve Berman, an attorney for the former college athletes, in a statement following the ruling. "This is the fair treatment college athletes deserve."
The NCAA had argued that a ruling for the athletes could lead to a blurring of the line between college and professional sports, with colleges trying to lure talented athletes by offering over-the-top education benefits worth thousands of dollars. Even without the court's ruling, however, changes seem on the way for how college athletes are compensated.
The NCAA has been working to amend its rules to allow athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses, frequently abbreviated NIL. That would allow athletes to earn money for things such as sponsorship deals, online endorsement and personal appearances. For some athletes, those amounts could dwarf any education-related benefits.
"Even though the decision does not directly address name, image and likeness, the NCAA remains committed to supporting NIL benefits for student-athletes," NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement following the ruling. "Additionally, we remain committed to working with Congress to chart a path forward, which is a point the Supreme Court expressly stated in its ruling."
The players associations of the NFL, NBA and WNBA all had urged the justices to side with the ex-athletes, as did the Biden administration.
Pete Miller, a UW professor in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis and chair of the school's Athletic Board, has followed the Alston case closely over the past few years.
"I do think with all this stuff, with NIL and this and all the change, it's definitely on a positive side a great chance for universities like ours to hold fast to our principles," he said. "We believe in the collegiate model about the great opportunities our university presents. It's definitely a shifting environment, but I think we are pretty steady in that, and that won't change."
UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank testified for the NCAA in the 2018 trial in the Northern District of California that led to Monday's Supreme Court ruling. She said in court then that it wasn't clear the school would continue to sponsor an athletic program if it's not run as an amateur endeavor. UW later issued a statement to say that it had no plans to drop sports.
Blank, who since then has joined the NCAA Board of Governors, has been an advocate for maintaining separation between college and pro sports in paying athletes.
Mitten, a Marquette law professor who has testified in Congress on NCAA matters, said he's interested to see whether college athletic programs shift funding from new facilities to athletic-related payments.
He said schools will have to be careful to comply with gender equity laws in dispensing the new benefits.
The Supreme Court upheld the lower court's ruling that the NCAA can continue to limit payments for academic achievement. But that level can't be lower than the limit on athletic prizes, currently $5,980 in trophies, rings and cash.
The ruling also allows the NCAA to continue to police what the court called "phony internships" that are in reality payments for athletic performance. Mitten said a $100,000 internship for a football player when other interns are getting paid $10,000 would raise red flags.
"That would suggest that the other $90,000 is effectively a pay for play," he said. "That can be prohibited. That's a good thing that the Supreme Court clarified that."
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Badgers fans weigh in on new Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh
Wisconsin is a unique place and I think having someone who is a member of the family, provides needed stability in an unstable time in sports where loyalty is rare— Ryan Kuehn (@ryankuehn) June 2, 2021
He was always going to be the next man up. He needs to have the athletic department spend money on facilities and assistants.— Nathan Lewandowski (@Lewie_15) June 2, 2021
I’d love to know his thoughts on philanthropy :)— Kari Stokosa (@akakas) June 2, 2021
June 2, 2021
It has the potential to bring incredible stability to the department -- Chryst, Gard and Mac could be there together for the next 10-15 years if everything goes right.— Craig Smith (@smithcp1) June 2, 2021
Introductory presser was a solid start. Honestly, make good hires, keep boosters involved, maintain on keeping the football and basketball programs in the spotlight, and the rest will fall in line from a revenue standpoint.— Jack Pine Express (@kwzanella) June 2, 2021
Pretty clear this was what Alvarez wanted. He's always had a pretty good batting average, so there's little reason to doubt the wisdom of this hire.— Joseph Britt (@Zathras3) June 2, 2021
Football reigns supreme at UW... he’s Long been Barry’s guy.— CJ Robinson (@CJtheDJandMC) June 2, 2021
June 2, 2021
June 2, 2021
Seems prudent— Edward Niedfeldt (@ENiedfeldt) June 2, 2021
Home grown— Casey Grimme (@Grimme_McNabb) June 2, 2021
Time will tell. Really like Mac, but Sean Frazier intrigued me.— Thömas A. Miller (@UWBone24) June 3, 2021
June 3, 2021
Awesome— Fred Ehle (@FredEhle) June 2, 2021
June 2, 2021
Predictable— Josh S (@yoshii8) June 3, 2021
Smacks of a closed shop deal. I think the application process and interviews were a sham. Maybe he wants to bring back baseball— Mark Masterson (@Mark96104669) June 2, 2021