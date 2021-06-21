Here's why it's highly unlikely Badgers, other NCAA athletes will cash in quickly on Supreme Court's ruling

"I do think with all this stuff, with NIL and this and all the change, it's definitely on a positive side a great chance for universities like ours to hold fast to our principles," he said. "We believe in the collegiate model about the great opportunities our university presents. It's definitely a shifting environment, but I think we are pretty steady in that, and that won't change."

UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank testified for the NCAA in the 2018 trial in the Northern District of California that led to Monday's Supreme Court ruling. She said in court then that it wasn't clear the school would continue to sponsor an athletic program if it's not run as an amateur endeavor. UW later issued a statement to say that it had no plans to drop sports.

Blank, who since then has joined the NCAA Board of Governors, has been an advocate for maintaining separation between college and pro sports in paying athletes.

Mitten, a Marquette law professor who has testified in Congress on NCAA matters, said he's interested to see whether college athletic programs shift funding from new facilities to athletic-related payments.