Here's where the money paid in fines from Wisconsin's postgame scuffle with Michigan ended up

The Big Ten Conference assessed $50,000 in fines out of the postgame scuffle between the University of Wisconsin and Michigan men's basketball teams on Feb. 20.
What happens to that money? The conference has provided an answer — somewhat.
The fines paid by Michigan coach Juwan Howard and by UW on behalf of coach Greg Gard will be donated to charity, according to a conference spokesperson.
Which charity? The Big Ten hasn't worked that out yet.
Howard was docked $40,000 for his role in the postgame fracas. He slapped Badgers assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft after a verbal confrontation following UW's 77-63 victory at the Kohl Center.
The Wolverines coach also was suspended for five games by his school as part of the punishments.
Gard got a $10,000 fine but had one of his superiors wipe it from his record.
"I consider the $10,000 fine from the Big Ten to be a 'Wisconsin fine' and not a 'Greg Gard fine,'" UW athletic director Chris McIntosh said in a statement after the punishments were announced. "Wisconsin Athletics will assume the responsibility for paying the fine."
The Big Ten didn't clarify whether donating money collected from fines to charity has been the standard practice. There were no details from previous punishments to determine whether that was the case.
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh's comment about officials after a loss to Ohio State in 2016 got the school docked $10,000. Michigan State was fined the same amount for a football pregame tussle against the Wolverines in 2018.
Interim Penn State men's basketball coach Jim Ferry was reprimanded and the school was hit with a $10,000 fine in January 2021 for a postgame comment that officiating was "a little uneven or inconsistent."
