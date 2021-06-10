Here's how Wisconsin is preparing for its athletes to be able to cash in on marketing their brands

Players get access to education on how to build a brand and use NIL to their benefit. Online tutoring sessions offer advice from experts in Twitter, TikTok and other social platforms.

An app that gives players simplified access to photo and video content from their games to use in social posts is part of the deal with Opendorse. UW had been using INFLCR, another player in the NIL market, for that service for the last three years.

Does this mean UW athletes can use this to get paid?

Maybe soon, but there are some important distinctions to be made.

1. The YouDub program doesn't actually facilitate endorsement or marketing deals for players but instead informs on how to make them happen and tracks them for compliance purposes.

2. NIL isn't the same as a college athletics program paying players beyond footing the bill for attending school. There's broad support across college sports for the former but the latter is bitterly contested and awaiting a Supreme Court ruling.