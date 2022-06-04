Here are the goals of The Varsity Collective and Brooks Bollinger's role in the group

Brooks Bollinger’s focus throughout his football career was to ensure his team was able to compete and win the game ahead of it.

As a quarterback at the University of Wisconsin from 1999-2002, that meant practicing, watching film and getting prepared any way he could. He now is going to help UW athletics compete in the burgeoning world of name, image and likeness (NIL) as a well-respected Badgers alumnus and father of five.

Bollinger is one of the faces of The Varsity Collective, LLC, a donor-led group whose goal is to pool money to facilitate NIL deals for UW athletes. The collective also is determined to provide Badgers athletes with meaningful experiences in the business world and other industries.

“It's easy to see for us as alumni and supporters of the university that not only for Wisconsin to continue to compete at the highest level across the board, but also to do it the Wisconsin way and support the student-athletes, both now and into the future, that we're going to have to come together and do it the right way,” Bollinger said.

UW Athletics Hall of Famer and mega-donor Ted Kellner is the engine of the collective, which officially launched Saturday after months in the works. Kellner did not respond to messages seeking comment, but Bollinger said he got involved in the last few weeks and has been working with Kellner and the other stakeholders behind the collective.

The Varsity Collective is the first UW-specific collective, and Bollinger said the entity is necessary as college sports undergoes massive shifts in policy, leadership and structure.

Bollinger didn’t disclose the names of other members of the collective, but he said the group has a driving principle of conducting itself in accordance with UW and NCAA policies. That means The Varsity Collective won’t be jumping into recruiting waters.

“The last thing that I or we want to do is go contrary to the clear communication and vision from the university and the staff,” Bollinger said. “It's a complex world right now. Thankfully from my chair on this specific topic, it’s not my job. My role in this is to leverage any resources that I have and to help support and certainly not get in the way.”

NIL’s role in recruiting is murky. UW and NCAA rules forbid using NIL opportunities as recruiting enticements, but the very existence of collectives and any commitments they make to a program’s athletes are factors in a recruit’s decision-making process.

One of the biggest roles of the collective may be its work to help UW retain athletes. Athletes’ NIL earning potential is spurring transfers in high-profile sports like football, men’s basketball and volleyball. One such example this offseason is Jordan Addison, a Biletnikoff Award winner from Pittsburgh who transferred to Southern Cal. He reportedly received more than $3 million in NIL deals upon enrolling at Southern Cal.

Bollinger said the collective hopes its financial commitments and the career-building work can keep players in Madison.

“It's really creating this platform, this opportunity to communicate and pull in different people and leverage different resources to apply them directly to student athletes,” Bollinger said. “And I think if you build that the right way and have that in place, then as it evolves, you just turn the dials right.

“I understand the mission, I understand the opportunity, at least as it sits today. And I'm really just committed to being all in to support in any way I can. I think there's so much opportunity to come out of this. And I think we'll see how it evolves over time with how we actually engage.”

