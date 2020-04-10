Guidance to 'move on' a shock to some Badgers spring sports seniors

It was a shock, some seniors on University of Wisconsin spring sports teams said, to hear the school had decided not to pursue waivers allowed by the NCAA for an additional year of eligibility.
Confusion in the messaging left also some Badgers athletes unsure of where they stood.
As of Friday afternoon, a day after UW issued a statement to the Wisconsin State Journal that said athletes in their fourth year of eligibility "have concluded their careers with us," Meagan Blair was uncertain of her status and the athletic department wasn't offering any additional information.
"Honestly, they've invested in us. We've invested in them," said Blair, a senior on the track and field team. "And I definitely see the financial burden that this has an effect on the schools. But to see the way that they're kind of just saying, 'OK, move on' was kind of a shock to me."
UW on Thursday said it wasn't going to use an NCAA waiver for spring sports to extend the eligibility of its seniors. On his monthly radio show Wednesday, athletic director Barry Alvarez said the extra year of eligibility presented challenges with finances and roster sizes because of next year's incoming freshmen.
"What we tried to do was encourage our seniors to go ahead and, if you're going to graduate, graduate and move on with your life," Alvarez said.
The decision seemed to close the door for seniors in UW's 10 spring sports who were considering extending their academic career to play out their athletic one.
The NCAA Division I Council on March 30 approved an extension of eligibility for athletes in spring sports whose 2020 season ended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It left many financial decisions up to the schools.
Ohio State and Penn State are among the Big Ten Conference members that have committed to honoring the scholarships of spring-sport athletes for an extra year. At Ohio State, 31 of 70 athletes accepted the extra year; UW had around 35 spring athletes impacted, Alvarez said.
Kaitlyn Menz, a senior pitcher on the softball team, said she was leaning toward being done with college athletics but hadn't completely ruled out using the extra year until UW's decision was made public Thursday.
She said that softball coaches told players last week that, while no final decision had been reached, it was likely UW wasn't going to allow extra eligibility for spring athletes.
"We actually didn't find out that that was the final decision until we saw it in a post online," Menz said. "We found out in a tweet that our season was canceled, so we've been getting a lot of our information straight from online."
Blair said her most recent communication with UW was last week, when coach Mick Byrne reached out to the track team's seniors to say it was unlikely the school would financially support returning seniors.
Eligibility is separate for indoor and outdoor track seasons, and the latter hadn't started when the rest of this season was wiped out on March 12.
According to Blair, who ran the lead leg of the 400-meter relay for UW at the 2018 NCAA outdoor championships and also competed in long jump and triple jump, Byrne indicated she was welcome to return to the team for her final season of outdoor eligibility in 2021 if she could pay her own way.
A UW athletic department spokesperson on Friday declined to comment beyond Thursday's statement.
Blair, who is set to graduate in May with a degree in psychology and a certificate in digital studies, has a summer marketing internship with the Madison Mallards set up but hasn't settled on a permanent job. Adding the chances of a sustained economic downturn into the equation made graduate school more appealing, regardless of her athletic options.
But she'd like to have the chance at a last season of competition.
"If I'm going to go out of the sport, I really want it to be on my own terms," Blair said. "So having that taken away from me, it's a lot harder to wrestle with."
Menz said it was hard to process that UW was, as of Thursday, the only school from a Power Five conference to publicly say no to its senior athletes returning after the NCAA made it an option.
"It's hard to know what to do with that because obviously we're not in the administrators' shoes and we don't necessarily have a big-picture view on it," she said. "But I just feel like it's a little unfair because I do know athletes that were planning on coming back after they found out the NCAA would offer them another year. And so it kind of feels unfair that Wisconsin took that opportunity away from them."
