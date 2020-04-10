Guidance to 'move on' a shock to some Badgers spring sports seniors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It was a shock, some seniors on University of Wisconsin spring sports teams said, to hear the school had decided not to pursue waivers allowed by the NCAA for an additional year of eligibility.

Confusion in the messaging left also some Badgers athletes unsure of where they stood.

As of Friday afternoon, a day after UW issued a statement to the Wisconsin State Journal that said athletes in their fourth year of eligibility "have concluded their careers with us," Meagan Blair was uncertain of her status and the athletic department wasn't offering any additional information.

"Honestly, they've invested in us. We've invested in them," said Blair, a senior on the track and field team. "And I definitely see the financial burden that this has an effect on the schools. But to see the way that they're kind of just saying, 'OK, move on' was kind of a shock to me."

UW on Thursday said it wasn't going to use an NCAA waiver for spring sports to extend the eligibility of its seniors. On his monthly radio show Wednesday, athletic director Barry Alvarez said the extra year of eligibility presented challenges with finances and roster sizes because of next year's incoming freshmen.