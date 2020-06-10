Group of former, current Badgers players asks athletic department to engage in dismantling racism

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Barton, a former McFarland athlete, said diversity efforts can't be put only on the black community.

"Those of us who are white may have never had to confront that, for some reason, we're in this predominant culture and have never had to think in that double mind," she said. "So my hope is that the staff and the administration who are white start to confront that."

After participating in a discussion last week with Rev. Alex Gee on being a white ally for change in racial justice, Barton said she reached out to Oginni to talk about what's happening with UW athletics on the subject. Oginni suggested a letter but didn't think it would get the attention it has received.

Athletes at other schools have asked if it could be made into a template for them to use. Oginni and Barton, however, wanted it to be a Wisconsin experience, touching on ideas and values close to UW.

Barton said the athletic department needs to be proactive in being anti-racist instead of reacting to negative events that happen.

A 2016 incident at Camp Randall Stadium where a fan wore a costume of President Barack Obama with a noose was a highly visible incident of racism during her time on campus, Oginni said, but not the only one.