Group of former, current Badgers players asks athletic department to engage in dismantling racism

Two former University of Wisconsin track athletes are leading an effort to challenge the school's athletic department to commit more than words toward ending racism.
Hanna Barton and Banke Oginni said they want UW athletic administrators to meet with student-athletes directly to hear about the experience on campus for athletes of color.
"They have to do the work," Oginni said. "They have to be on the ground. And they have to really engage especially with student-athletes of color, how little there are, and sit down and have multiple real conversations. It just can't be like a photo op — one real conversation and say that they did it. It has to be something that they actively do and that they continue to do."
Barton and Oginni, both of whom were throwers on the track team from 2014 to 2019, said they had nearly 450 current and former UW athletes join them in signing a letter sent this week to athletic director Barry Alvarez and the Athletic Board.
A petition on change.org with the text of the letter has gained more than 1,750 signatures since Monday.
Writing that they were left "heartbroken and angry" by the killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, Barton and Oginni implored UW administrators to "actively work to dismantle racism within our athletic community and greater nation."
Steps the writers asked for included an examination of the number of people of color in the athletic department staff, especially at the senior administrative level, and a review of hiring practices.
They also sought the department to annually release a diversity and inclusion report to detail actions taken to increase representation, support student-athletes and staff of color and engage fans of color.
In a statement Wednesday responding to the letter, Alvarez said: "I would like to begin by saying that BLACK LIVES MATTER. To me. To our coaches. To our staff."
A message from Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez pic.twitter.com/1EENKw0Bk2— Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) June 10, 2020
He said UW added a director of diversity and inclusion to the athletic department staff in 2016. Former Badgers track and basketball athlete Michael Jackson became the only black member of the 10-person senior administration staff when he was hired in January as associate athletic director for development. Jackson also has oversight of the department's diversity and inclusion efforts, Alvarez said.
Jackson and director of diversity and inclusion Sheridan Blanford formed an Equity Diversity Council in February. The pair also has been working on a strategic plan for diversity and inclusion-related initiatives, Alvarez said.
"As we all know, however, we need to turn our strategic plans into strategic actions," Alvarez said. "Change will come when each of us looks within ourselves and decides to act. I ask our current and former student-athletes, as well as our coaches, staff and community members, to hold each other — and our department — accountable for creating change."
Barton, a former McFarland athlete, said diversity efforts can't be put only on the black community.
"Those of us who are white may have never had to confront that, for some reason, we're in this predominant culture and have never had to think in that double mind," she said. "So my hope is that the staff and the administration who are white start to confront that."
After participating in a discussion last week with Rev. Alex Gee on being a white ally for change in racial justice, Barton said she reached out to Oginni to talk about what's happening with UW athletics on the subject. Oginni suggested a letter but didn't think it would get the attention it has received.
Athletes at other schools have asked if it could be made into a template for them to use. Oginni and Barton, however, wanted it to be a Wisconsin experience, touching on ideas and values close to UW.
Barton said the athletic department needs to be proactive in being anti-racist instead of reacting to negative events that happen.
A 2016 incident at Camp Randall Stadium where a fan wore a costume of President Barack Obama with a noose was a highly visible incident of racism during her time on campus, Oginni said, but not the only one.
"A lot of the time, it's more low-key, microaggressions, covert-type stuff like that where staff doesn't reflect what diversity should look like," she said. "Even though we pride ourselves on being a diverse campus, the opposite is true. Not all the time it's going to be a noose incident at Camp Randall or a basketball game. But it's the little things like who are you hiring? How long are they there for?"
In an email, Athletic Board chair Peter Miller said the board is "eager to learn from the department about their efforts over these recent weeks and their plans moving forward for supporting Black students and staff. As a board, we are committed to working in concert with our broader campus community to end racism."
Before Alvarez's response was released on social media Wednesday, Barton and Oginni said they hadn't heard from him but got a message from Miller "thanking us for putting in the work," according to Oginni.
"We're working on how we approach that in letting them know we're serious about this at this time," Oginni said. "We're not going to be placated by 'we see you, we hear you.' The student-athletes want action, and we're going to be about that action.
"We want to see it coming from the top down, not from the bottom up. Because rarely that's how stuff happens. But we want to see administration do the work and not be so vague about what they're going to do."
The response to the letter from other former student-athletes in addition to current Badgers players and recruits was heartening to Oginni and Barton.
They heard from their former Badgers throws coach, Dave Astrauskas, that the team met in an online call to talk about racial issues.
"A real conversation is happening," Oginni said. "And I was telling Hanna about how this whole experience has solidified that I made the right choice of coming to Wisconsin. ... This is something, in my mind. It feels different. It's very monumental."
