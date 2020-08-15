× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

How much does the University of Wisconsin athletic department spend on recruiting? On football assistant coaching salaries? How much revenue does it generate from sports camps?

The Badgers have to report those totals and much more to the NCAA each year. Use the interactive graphic below to explore the data and how the figures have changed since the 2004-05 season.

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Not all categories have dollar amounts reported in all years. For instance, revenue and expenses from football bowl games weren't their own categories until 2015-16 (and a deeper dive into coaching compensation and bonuses from bowl games wasn't added until 2017-18). And revenue from media rights was reported collectively for the department until 2014-15, when UW started breaking it down by sport.

Click on the full screen button in the bottom right corner of the graphic for a larger view. It's best viewed on a desktop computer.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.