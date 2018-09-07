The University of Wisconsin women’s soccer team began a four-game homestand with a 1-0 non-conference victory over Illinois State on Thursday night at McClimon Field.
Junior Grace Douglas scored in the 10th minute for the Badgers (5-1), who won their fourth straight game. Sophomore Lauren Rice and junior Dani Rhodes assisted on Douglas’ first goal of the season.
UW junior goalie Jordyn Bloomer made four saves against the Redbirds (2-3-2), who were outshot 15-6. The shutout marked Bloomer’s second of the season and her career.
The Badgers next face Loyola-Chicago at 1 p.m. Sunday.