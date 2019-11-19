It's a great time of the year for Jordyn Bloomer.
The goalkeeper and her University of Wisconsin women's soccer teammates have NCAA tournament games to prepare for, experiences that bring some pressure but a lot more excitement.
"My biggest thing about soccer is I'm here to have fun," Bloomer said. "Playing well is fun. So put the two together and transfer the fun energy among the team at practice. And winning's fun, too."
It's also becoming the expectation because of where the 10th-ranked Badgers have been lately.
UW is in the second round of the NCAA tournament for the fourth straight year, with a Friday game against Duke awaiting in Los Angeles.
The Badgers have been to this level enough to make it their normal. Now they're trying to extend things.
"We want to keep pushing that boundary to make it so maybe the new expectation in two years is, look, they've made it to the Sweet 16 every year — that's now our new standard," said Bloomer, a redshirt junior. "So we're always trying to push for farther."
With Bloomer and the Badgers this season, the drive for more has been because of less.
UW features a stingy defense that ranks ninth in the country in goals-against average (0.483). Bloomer has the 11 shutouts and has allowed only 10 goals in 20 games, but it's an 11-player job that has made defense a strength for the Badgers.
"It's truly a group effort," coach Paula Wilkins said. "And we wouldn't be successful without everyone being on board."
It starts with the forwards, Wilkins said. Dani Rhodes and Cameron Murtha have 12 and six goals, respectively, but have been critical in ball pressure before the midfielders and back four even get involved.
From her vantage point in front of the Badgers' goal, Bloomer sees her 10 teammates working together to prevent opponents' possession time from turning into scoring chances.
"It's really building a strong sense of teamwork that has been able to carry us through this season where we all know that the forwards are going to defend, so the midfielders are going to defend," Bloomer said. "Everyone's got each other's backs, and I think that has brought a new energy."
A former Hartland Arrowhead standout who was part of the U.S. women's national team youth system, Bloomer said she has developed a strong connection with defenders Macy Monticello, Claire Shea, Grace Douglas and Camryn Biegalski.
And she has worked on improving her 90-minute focus to carry her through a game where she may face only three tough challenges. She credited associate head coach Tim Rosenfeld for being a big influence there.
"My freshman year, we really focused on being in the moment," Bloomer said, "and knowing which time is the time to look around and try to read the game in front of me and which is a time where I'm supposed to stay more quiet, not communicate with the team as much and focus on the ball and focus on my positioning."
Bloomer had to make two saves in the first-round 1-0 victory against UW-Milwaukee last Friday, both of them in the final minutes.
"Jordyn's a great shot stopper, and she's come up with big saves for us this season," Wilkins said. "But it's stuff they talk about in training, stuff they watch on film. Just because she has to constantly communicate with her back four, it keeps her attuned to the game. It's an area where she's really grown and gotten better."
The focus for the No. 3 seed Badgers (15-3-2) is on second-round foe Duke (9-3-7) out of the talent-rich Atlantic Coast Conference. The winner of Friday's game plays the winner of a later game between No. 2 seed UCLA and Clemson on Sunday in Los Angeles.
The ACC sent nine of its 14 teams to the NCAA tournament, and eight advanced to the second round. So there's some conference honor to defend for the Big Ten regular-season champion Badgers.
"It's a really exciting opportunity for us," Bloomer said. "Because we get to say, look, we won the Big Ten. You guys are great in the ACC. Let's play. Let's prove that the Big Ten can hang with the ACC as much as we would like to think we can."