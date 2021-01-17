Garrett Model wins twice as UW wrestling team opens Big Ten season

The No. 21 University of Wisconsin wrestling team opened its Big Ten Conference season in a tri-meet with host Illinois and Ohio State on Sunday in Champaign.
Redshirt junior Garrett Model earned two victories for UW, which lost 21-9 against the No. 24 Fighting Illini and 25-9 to the Buckeyes.
At 157 pounds, Model earned a 7-3 victory against Illinois’ Johnny Mologousis and then upset Ohio State’s Elijah Clearly with a 3-2 decision.
Fellow redshirt junior Trent Hillger earned a pin for the Badgers at 285 pounds after defeating Ohio State’s Tate Orndorff in 6:39.
UW also picked up victories at 174 from redshirt sophomore Jared Krattiger over Illinois' DJ Shannon (6-2 decision), and at 184 from recent transfer and redshirt senior Chris Weiler over the Illini's Zach Braunagel (8-2 decision).
Three Badgers earned victories in the extra matches. Redshirt junior Ethan Rotondo defeated Ohio State's Brady Koontz with a 3-2 decision at 125 pounds, sophomore Dan Stilling earned a 5-4 decision against Illinois' Christian Kanzler at 149 and redshirt junior Devin Bahr defeated Wilcox 9-3 at 157.