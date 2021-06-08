Gabe Carimi, Meghan Duggan, Blake Geoffrion in group joining Wisconsin Athletics Hall of Fame as class of 2021

Highly decorated players from University of Wisconsin football, women's hockey and men's hockey lead a group of 12 who will be inducted into the school's athletics hall of fame in September.
Gabe Carimi, Meghan Duggan and Blake Geoffrion are part of the UW Athletics Hall of Fame class of 2021 unveiled by the school Tuesday.
They join rowers Yasmin Farooq, Grant James and Ross James, wrestler Ron Jeidy, men's basketball player Jon Leuer and swimmer Maggie Meyer among athletes from the school's contemporary era (since 1971) that were selected for the Sept. 10 ceremony.
Lloyd M. Cooke, a cross country and track and field athlete in the 1930s, was picked to represent the department's early years. Former sports information director Tamara Flarup will join from administration and supporter Ron Leafblad will enter for special service.
Carimi won the Outland Trophy as college football's top offensive lineman in 2010, when he was a unanimous consensus first-team All-American and helped the Badgers win the Big Ten championship.
Duggan won the Patty Kazmaier Award in 2011, the same season she won a third NCAA women's hockey championship with UW. She's third on the Badgers' all-time list with 238 points and captained the U.S. to the Olympic gold medal in 2018.
Geoffrion was the first Badgers player to win the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in Division I men's hockey in 2010.
Farooq coxed the Badgers' junior varsity boat to the 1986 national championship and was a two-time Olympian. She's now coach at Washington and has been part of NBC's rowing coverage for four Olympics.
Twin brothers Grant and Ross James were part of the Badgers' undefeated IRA national championship men's eight boat in 2008. Both were nine-time U.S. national team members and 2012 Olympians.
Jeidy won NCAA and Big Ten wrestling championships to cap a 33-3-1 season in 1978. He took fifth in the 1977 World University Games.
Leuer is one of eight UW men's basketball players who scored 1,300 points and recorded 500 rebounds in his career and led the team in both categories in his junior and senior seasons, 2009-10 and 2010-11.
Meyer won UW's first women's swimming NCAA championship in the 200-yard backstroke in 2011. She was the Badgers' female athlete of the year in 2009-10 and UW's recipient of the Big Ten Medal of Honor in 2011.
Cooke helped the Badgers to a share of the 1936 Big Ten cross country championship and was the first Black athlete to run cross country for UW. A chemist, he was president of the National Action Council for Minorities in Engineering and received the William Procter Prize for Scientific Achievement in 1970.
Flarup was the first women's sports information director at UW in 1977 and retired in 2016 as the athletic department's director of website services. She was inducted into the College Sports Information Directors of America Hall of Fame in 2007.
Leafblad was a part of the Badgers' 1963 Rose Bowl football team and served as president of the National W Club and on the UW Athletic Board. He founded Gold Country Inc., a retail company that operates Bucky's Locker Room stores.