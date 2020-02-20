Fourth-ranked Badgers wrestling team falls to No. 14 Northern Iowa
0 comments
topical

Fourth-ranked Badgers wrestling team falls to No. 14 Northern Iowa

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Northern Iowa used two major decisions to escape with a 20-18 victory over fourth-ranked Wisconsin Thursday at the UW Field House.

The victories, at 174 and 184, gave the 14th-ranked Panthers a 17-15 lead with two bouts remaining. Isaiah Patton decisioned the Badgers’ Taylor Watkins in a tiebreaker at 197 and Wisconsin’s Trent Hillger decisioned Carter Isley 3-0 at 285 to close the match.

Top ranked Seth Gross at 133 scored a technical fall over the Panthers’ Jack Skudlarczyk for his 18th straight win.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics