Formers Badgers athlete Georgia Ellenwood makes Canadian team for Tokyo Olympics
Formers Badgers athlete Georgia Ellenwood makes Canadian team for Tokyo Olympics

Badgers Georgia Ellenwood, AP file photo

University of Wisconsin sophomore Georgia Ellenwood.

 Associated Press archives

Former University of Wisconsin athlete Georgia Ellenwood will represent Canada in the Tokyo Olympics next month.

Ellenwood, a native of Langley, Canada, recorded a personal best of 6,314 points to win the heptathlon at the Stadtwerke Ratingen Mehrkampf-Meeting over the weekend in Ratingen, Germany.

Ellenwood won the heptathlon javelin with a personal-best throw of 159 feet, 4 inches, and also won the heptathlon 800 meters in a personal-best time of 2 minutes, 11.45 seconds.

Record time: At the U.S. trials Monday in Eugene, Oregon, Elle Purrier St. Pierre won the 1,500-meter race in an Olympic trials-record time to earn a spot at the games.

Purrier St. Pierre finished in 3:58.03. It broke the former trials mark of 3:58.92 set by Mary Slaney in 1988.

Monumental: New Zealand’s Laurel Hubbard hefted 628 pounds in two lifts on the way to qualifying in the women’s super-heavyweight division for the Olympics.

She will be the first transgender athlete to compete at an Olympic Games. At 43, she will also be the oldest weightlifter at the games.

