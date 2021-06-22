Formers Badgers athlete Georgia Ellenwood makes Canadian team for Tokyo Olympics

Former University of Wisconsin athlete Georgia Ellenwood will represent Canada in the Tokyo Olympics next month.

Ellenwood, a native of Langley, Canada, recorded a personal best of 6,314 points to win the heptathlon at the Stadtwerke Ratingen Mehrkampf-Meeting over the weekend in Ratingen, Germany.

Ellenwood won the heptathlon javelin with a personal-best throw of 159 feet, 4 inches, and also won the heptathlon 800 meters in a personal-best time of 2 minutes, 11.45 seconds.

Record time: At the U.S. trials Monday in Eugene, Oregon, Elle Purrier St. Pierre won the 1,500-meter race in an Olympic trials-record time to earn a spot at the games.

Purrier St. Pierre finished in 3:58.03. It broke the former trials mark of 3:58.92 set by Mary Slaney in 1988.

Monumental: New Zealand’s Laurel Hubbard hefted 628 pounds in two lifts on the way to qualifying in the women’s super-heavyweight division for the Olympics.

She will be the first transgender athlete to compete at an Olympic Games. At 43, she will also be the oldest weightlifter at the games.