Formers Badgers athlete Alicia Monson qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Former University of Wisconsin athlete Alicia Monson made her first Olympic team after finishing third in the 10,000 meters at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon.

Monson, 23, who runs for On Athletics Club in Boulder, Colorado, crossed the line in 31:18.55.

Race winner Emily Sisson clocked 31:03.82, breaking the trials record of 31:09.65 set by Deena Kastor in 2004.

Karissa Schweizer, who was three seconds behind Monson at the bell lap, placed second.

The Tokyo Olympics run July 23 to Aug. 8.