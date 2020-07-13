You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Former Waunakee standout L.O. Johnson transferring to Wisconsin
0 comments
topical top story

Former Waunakee standout L.O. Johnson transferring to Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}
l.o. johnson track photo

Waunakee's L.O. Johnson won the 100-meter dash at the 2017 WIAA Division 1 state meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Johnson is transferring to UW after two years at New Mexico. 

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The University of Wisconsin men’s track and field team added an athlete with local roots on Monday.

L.O. Johnson MUG

Johnson

L.O. Johnson, a Waunakee product and the son of former Badgers sprinters Lawrence and Vernetta, tweeted that he was transferring to UW after two years of playing football and competing in track at the University of New Mexico. Johnson comes to the Badgers after his redshirt sophomore outdoor track season with the Lobos was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson won the Mountain West Conference Indoor championship in the 60-meter dash this winter with a 6.78-second performance. That run helped him earn all-conference honors. After redshirting his first year at UNM, he appeared in one football game this fall — a loss at Notre Dame — in which he injured his shoulder and missed the rest of the season.

There are no plans for Johnson to join the UW football program at this time, per a program official. 

At Waunakee, Johnson made his mark in both sports. He won the WIAA Division I state championship 100-meter dash as a junior, and helped the Warriors win a Division 2 state title in football as a senior.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics