Former Waunakee standout L.O. Johnson transferring to Wisconsin

The University of Wisconsin men’s track and field team added an athlete with local roots on Monday.
L.O. Johnson, a Waunakee product and the son of former Badgers sprinters Lawrence and Vernetta, tweeted that he was transferring to UW after two years of playing football and competing in track at the University of New Mexico. Johnson comes to the Badgers after his redshirt sophomore outdoor track season with the Lobos was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
#Badgers add @2LOJohnson to their 2021 roster. Former state champion from Waunakee and 2020 Mountain West champion at 60 meters! pic.twitter.com/jJ0vYijNhk— Wisconsin Track & Field (@BadgerTrackXC) July 13, 2020
Johnson won the Mountain West Conference Indoor championship in the 60-meter dash this winter with a 6.78-second performance. That run helped him earn all-conference honors. After redshirting his first year at UNM, he appeared in one football game this fall — a loss at Notre Dame — in which he injured his shoulder and missed the rest of the season.
There are no plans for Johnson to join the UW football program at this time, per a program official.
At Waunakee, Johnson made his mark in both sports. He won the WIAA Division I state championship 100-meter dash as a junior, and helped the Warriors win a Division 2 state title in football as a senior.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!