Former men's basketball coach Bo Ryan, 10 others named to Badgers' athletics hall of fame

The 2020 induction class includes two football linemen who were consensus All-Americans in helping the Badgers to a Big Ten championship and Rose Bowl victory in the 1998 season: Burke on defense and Gibson on offense.

Burke, a defensive end, still holds the team record for sacks (22) and tackles for loss (31) in a season, both set in 1998, when he was the Big Ten defensive player of the year. He's second to Tarek Saleh on UW's career sacks list.

An offensive tackle, Gibson was a finalist for both the Rotary Lombardi Award for outstanding lineman or linebacker and the Outland Trophy for outstanding interior lineman in 1998. He was a first-round NFL draft pick of the Detroit Lions in 1999 and played five pro seasons with three teams.

Winners of the Big Ten Medal of Honor on the men's and women's hockey teams also will join the UW Athletic Hall of Fame.

Madison native Byce, a 1990 recipient of the award honoring a senior athlete for scholarship and athletics, is tied for 20th on UW's scoring list with 165 points in 169 games. He scored his third collegiate hat trick in the 1990 NCAA championship game to help the Badgers to their fifth national title.