Former Badgers fencing coach Anthony Gillham dies at 85

Anthony Gillham, who in an 18-year tenure had the best winning percentage of any of the University of Wisconsin fencing coaches before him, died Monday. He was 85.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date, said his son Tim, an NCAA All-American and Big Ten fencing champion who was inducted into the UW Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018.
Anthony Gillham directed the Badgers to a 246-100 record from 1972 to 1990. UW dropped its 80-year-old varsity fencing program for budget reasons in 1991 after an 18-6 record under Gillham's successor, Jerzy Radz.
The Badgers won seven Big Ten team titles and 18 individual championships under Gillham. Three of his athletes became NCAA All-Americans, including Tim Gillham in epee in 1983.
"Learning fencing is like learning a musical instrument," Anthony Gillham told the Racine Journal Times in a 2006 interview, when he was president of the Wisconsin division of the U.S. Fencing Association. "You spend a lot of time doing a lot of repetitions and correct basics before you can make music."
Born Jan. 21, 1935, in England, John Anthony Gillham started fencing competitively in 1952 at the London Fencing Club, according to his son, and was proficient in all three weapons: foil, epee and sabre.
He emigrated to Canada with his family in 1965 and then to the U.S. in 1967, according to stories when he was hired at UW in 1972.
Gillham won the 1972 Wisconsin State Open sabre title and placed in the top eight of competitions in England, Canada and the U.S. He was 12th in the World Masters in 1974.
