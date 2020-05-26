Former Badgers fencing coach Anthony Gillham dies at 85

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Anthony Gillham, who in an 18-year tenure had the best winning percentage of any of the University of Wisconsin fencing coaches before him, died Monday. He was 85.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date, said his son Tim, an NCAA All-American and Big Ten fencing champion who was inducted into the UW Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018.

Anthony Gillham directed the Badgers to a 246-100 record from 1972 to 1990. UW dropped its 80-year-old varsity fencing program for budget reasons in 1991 after an 18-6 record under Gillham's successor, Jerzy Radz.

The Badgers won seven Big Ten team titles and 18 individual championships under Gillham. Three of his athletes became NCAA All-Americans, including Tim Gillham in epee in 1983.

"Learning fencing is like learning a musical instrument," Anthony Gillham told the Racine Journal Times in a 2006 interview, when he was president of the Wisconsin division of the U.S. Fencing Association. "You spend a lot of time doing a lot of repetitions and correct basics before you can make music."