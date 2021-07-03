Former Badgers discus thrower Kelsey Card awarded spot on US Olympic team for Tokyo

It took a 12-day wait but former University of Wisconsin discus thrower Kelsey Card was awarded an Olympic berth.

At the USA Track & Field Olympic Trials on June 19 in Eugene, Oregon, Card’s top throw of 194 feet, 9 inches placed her fourth. Typically, the top-three finishers advance to the Olympics.

Winner Valarie Allman and third-place finisher Rachel Dincoff had met the qualifying standard and were assured Olympic spots, but runner-up Micaela Hazelwood had not and also trailed Card in the world rankings.

Hazelwood entered events on June 26 and Tuesday to either reach the Olympic standard or boost her ranking. She did neither and the final spot for the Tokyo Games — set for July 23 to Aug. 8 — went to Card, who was 25th in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.