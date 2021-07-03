 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Badgers discus thrower Kelsey Card awarded spot on US Olympic team for Tokyo
0 Comments
topical
DIGEST

Former Badgers discus thrower Kelsey Card awarded spot on US Olympic team for Tokyo

  • 0
Kelsey Card throwing discuss, AP photo

Wisconsin's Kelsey Card competes in the women's discus at the NCAA outdoor track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, June 11, 2016. Card won the event. 

 RYAN KANG — Associated Press

It took a 12-day wait but former University of Wisconsin discus thrower Kelsey Card was awarded an Olympic berth.

At the USA Track & Field Olympic Trials on June 19 in Eugene, Oregon, Card’s top throw of 194 feet, 9 inches placed her fourth. Typically, the top-three finishers advance to the Olympics.

Winner Valarie Allman and third-place finisher Rachel Dincoff had met the qualifying standard and were assured Olympic spots, but runner-up Micaela Hazelwood had not and also trailed Card in the world rankings.

Hazelwood entered events on June 26 and Tuesday to either reach the Olympic standard or boost her ranking. She did neither and the final spot for the Tokyo Games — set for July 23 to Aug. 8 — went to Card, who was 25th in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics