University of Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst confirmed Thursday morning that both defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk and tight end Zander Neuville will play Saturday against New Mexico.
"I think (Neuville) has handled (this week's workload). I think Isaiahh's handled it," Chryst said. "You're always concerned, not concerned, but you're always checking. Tuesday and Wednesday are good work days, and both felt good today, so that's encouraging. I anticipate both of them playing."
Neuville's still officially listed as questionable on the injury report.
Loudermilk had offseason knee surgery this summer. Neuville, who tore his ACL against Minnesota last season, injured his right leg early in fall camp.
True freshman safety Reggie Pearson (left leg) was downgraded to out for Saturday's game. Sophomore Patrick Johnson also left the program this week, leaving UW thin at safety against the Lobos.