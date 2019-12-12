Zack Baun, Tyler Biadasz, Jonathan Taylor earn Walter Camp All-American nods

Three University of Wisconsin football players were named Walter Camp Football first-team All-Americans on Thursday.

Senior Zack Baun and juniors Jonathan Taylor and Tyler Biadasz were honored, capping off a big night for Taylor and Biadasz — Taylor won the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back and Biadasz won the Rimington Trophy as the best center in the country.

Taylor was a Walter Camp second-teamer as a freshman, and a first-team pick last year. Taylor was a key threat for UW (10-3) as a runner and a receiver. He had 1,909 yards and 21 touchdowns rushing and tallied 209 yards and five touchdowns receiving. His 26 touchdowns scored led the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Baun, a linebacker, led the Badgers with 12½ sacks and had 71 total tackles. He forced two fumbles and had one interception, which he returned for a touchdown. It is the Brown Deer product’s first career All-American honor.

Biadasz was the lynchpin at center of the offensive line that cleared the way for Taylor. UW gained 3,127 yards on the ground and scored 37 touchdowns. The Badgers allowed just 20 sacks this season.

