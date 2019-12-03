After being among the Football Bowl Subdivision’s best defensive units all season, University of Wisconsin players were bound to garner some individual recognition.
Award season began Tuesday evening, when the Big Ten Conference announced its coaches and media all-conference teams on defense. UW senior linebackers Zack Baun and Chris Orr were both named to All-Big Ten teams.
Baun, who came to the Badgers from Brown Deer, was a first-team selection by coaches and media after tying for second in the Big Ten with 11½ sacks. The outside linebacker has 62 total tackles, 18½ for loss, 10 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, and an interception he returned for a touchdown.
Orr, the Badgers’ leading tackler with 71 total tackles, was a second-team selection by coaches and media. Orr has 11½ sacks, five pass breakups, eight quarterback hurries, and has forced two fumbles.
UW kick returner Aron Cruickshank, a sophomore, was named the second-team return specialist by both the coaches and media.
Ohio State led the conference with four first-team selections from both the coaches and media. The No. 10 Badgers play the No. 2 Buckeyes in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Ohio State’s first-year coach Ryan Day was named the conference’s coach of the year by the media; Minnesota's P.J. Fleck was the coaches' pick.
Here's a look at the All-Big Ten defensive teams:
First team
Defensive linemen: Chase Young, Ohio State (both; DL of the year); A.J. Epenesa, Iowa (both); Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State (both); Joe Gaziano, Northwestern (coaches); Kenny Willekes, Michigan State (media)
Linebackers: Micah Parsons, Penn State (both, LB of the year); Zack Baun, Wisconsin (both); Malik Harrison, Ohio State (coaches); Dele Harding, Illinois (media)
Defensive backs: Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota (both; DB of the year); Lavert Hill, Michigan (both); Jeff Okudah, Ohio State (both); Jordan Fuller, Ohio State (both)
Coach of the Year: Ryan Day, Ohio State (media); P.J. Fleck, Minnesota (coaches)
Defensive Player of the Year: Chase Young, Ohio State
Second team
Defensive linemen
Coaches: Kwity Paye, Michigan; Kenny Willekes, Michigan State; Carter Coughlin, Minnesota; Shaka Toney, Penn State
Media: Raequan Williams, Michigan State; Carter Coughlin, Minnesota; Joe Gaziano, Northwestern, George Kaflaftis, Purdue
Linebackers
Coaches: Khaleke Hudson, Michigan; Josh Uche, Michigan; Chris Orr, Wisconsin
Media: Paddy Fisher, Northwestern; Chris Orr, Wisconsin; Malik Harrison, Ohio State
Defensive backs
Coaches: Geno Stone, Iowa; Antoine Brooks, Maryland; Lamar Jackson, Nebraska; Damon Arnette, Ohio State
Media: Michael Ojemudia, Iowa; Josiah Scott, Michigan State; Lamar Jackson, Nebraska; Damon Arnette, Ohio State
Third team
Defensive linemen
Coaches: Carlo Kemp, Michigan; Raequan Williams, Michigan State; Khalil Davis, Nebraska; Davon Hamilton, Ohio State; Robert Windsor, Penn State
Media: Oluwole Betiku Jr., Illinois; Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan; Kwity Paye, Michigan; Davon Hamilton, Ohio State
Linebackers
Coaches: Dele Harding, Illinois; Paddy Fisher, Northwestern; Cam Brown, Penn State
Media: Khaleke Hudson, Michigan; Josh Uche, Michigan; Joe Bachie, Michigan State
Defensive backs
Coaches: Sydney Brown, Illinois; Michael Ojemudia, Iowa; Ambry Thomas, Michigan; Shaun Wade, Ohio State
Media: Antoine Brooks, Maryland; Josh Metellus, Michigan; Shaun Wade, Ohio State; Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State.
Specialists
Kicker of the Year: Keith Duncan, Iowa
Punter of the Year: Blake Hayes, Illinois
Return Specialist of the Year: Javon Leake, Maryland
Second team
Kicker: Logan Justus, Indiana (both)
Punter: Adam Korsak, Rutgers (coaches); Will Hart, Michigan (media)
Returner: Aron Cruickshank, Wisconsin (both)
Third team
Kicker: Blake Haubeil, Ohio State (both)
Punter: Will Hart, Michigan (coaches); Adam Korsak, Rutgers (media)
Returner: Dee Brown, Illinois (coaches); Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan (media)