'You didn’t even give it a chance': Badgers seniors angered by Big Ten cancellation

“We have no information. Who made the decision? How did they make it? Was it unanimous, was it a majority” Burrell said. “I don’t know if it was the Big Ten Commissioner (Kevin) Warren, I don’t know if it was somebody above him.”

Van Lanen shared similar thoughts.

“I’ve never seen our (chancellor Rebecca Blank). Ever. Ever,” he said. “For her to make a decision on our behalf, that has no idea what’s going on with us … to not have the AD, the coach, us to have any say on our season when we’re the ones putting in the time, when we’re the ones giving up everything to make sure this happens.”

Plans are being formulated to play some kind of football season in the spring semester. While that opens up myriad questions, Van Lanen said he wants leaders to take their time and come up with a plan that can work rather than offer false hope.

“It’s been very stressful, on me personally and I know on other people, never getting a definite answer on anything,” he said. “We don’t want that to happen again for spring.”