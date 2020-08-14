'You didn’t even give it a chance': Badgers seniors angered by Big Ten cancellation

Excitement and anxiousness blended together for the University of Wisconsin football team when it opened training camp this week.
The start of practice was delayed a few days to ensure the program was able to answer players questions regarding new COVID-19 protocols, but once the players got on the field, they hit the ground running. After Tuesday’s practice, the best in five years at UW according to senior tackle Cole Van Lanen, the Badgers left the facility only to find out hours later that their season was canceled.
Van Lanen and fellow senior and safety Eric Burrell spoke with reporters Friday morning and detailed what was a “roller coaster” week for players as the Big Ten Conference decided to nix the fall football season due to concerns around the pandemic.
“You see everything everybody’s tweeting, we’re like, ‘Aw, man,’” Burrell said. “Now it’s just playing mind games with you. You’re not really sure, they’re keeping you out of the loop. … It just sucks to find out on Twitter. … For those 48 hours (Monday and Tuesday), the group we have, we had a blast on the field. Maybe off the field that’s a different ballgame.”
Van Lanen said as reports of the season’s impending cancellation swirled Monday, he was angry and felt like the sacrifices he’d made to prepare for the Badgers’ season weren’t going to pay off.
“I’m upset, big time, that’s it over,” he said. “But at the same time, at least we have a definite answer now. It’s not just wishy-washy anymore.”
Having that finality helps after months of speculation and debate whether a college football season can or should happen during the pandemic, or how a season would look because of it. UW players and coaches have preached a “one day at a time” motto since the college sports world was shut down in March, but the uncertainty of the situation weighed heavily at times.
Still, canceling the season left players angry that their efforts to contain the virus — which included frequent testing and monitoring per conference protocols — weren’t rewarded with an attempt to play.
“The chancellors tell us that now we can go to class and still play football 20 hours a week. As a player that makes absolutely zero sense. But we can’t go play a football game?” Van Lanen said. “To me, it makes zero sense why we had to cancel the season so early.”
Burrell acknowledged the conference faced a lose-lose situation, trying to balance the health and safety of student-athletes and the financial implications not playing football presents. He said he believed UW had followed the protocols, but knew the conference had to consider outbreaks at other programs as well.
“At the end of the day, everybody knows this is a business. I honestly thought, like they said at the beginning of it, they were going to try their hardest,” Burrell said. “I get it and I don’t get it.”
Van Lanen said he felt safer being in the football program’s environment with frequent testing than outside of it, a sentiment shared by a number of Big Ten players who have publicized their desire to play this fall. He said he wishes the Big Ten would’ve followed other conferences’ lead.
“I understand postponing it, like the SEC, giving it more time, seeing what’s actually going to happen with when students come back, and then cancel it,” Van Lanen said. “But they’re canceling it before it even started. You didn’t even give it a chance. I think that’s really frustrating for us players and coaches, and all of us.”
Both Burrell and Van Lanen said the football team hadn’t had a positive COVID-19 test in weeks, and Van Lanen said it might be more than a month. The latest UW figures on COVID-19 testing, which are cumulative for the entire department, state 21 of 259 total athletes on campus have tested positive between June 8 and Aug 6.
Another challenge players face as they process the Big Ten’s decision is they don’t know the people making the decisions affecting their lives.
“We have no information. Who made the decision? How did they make it? Was it unanimous, was it a majority” Burrell said. “I don’t know if it was the Big Ten Commissioner (Kevin) Warren, I don’t know if it was somebody above him.”
Van Lanen shared similar thoughts.
“I’ve never seen our (chancellor Rebecca Blank). Ever. Ever,” he said. “For her to make a decision on our behalf, that has no idea what’s going on with us … to not have the AD, the coach, us to have any say on our season when we’re the ones putting in the time, when we’re the ones giving up everything to make sure this happens.”
Plans are being formulated to play some kind of football season in the spring semester. While that opens up myriad questions, Van Lanen said he wants leaders to take their time and come up with a plan that can work rather than offer false hope.
“It’s been very stressful, on me personally and I know on other people, never getting a definite answer on anything,” he said. “We don’t want that to happen again for spring.”
Get to know the Badgers' 2021 recruiting class
JP BENZSCHAWEL
JP Benzschawel, an offensive lineman out of Grafton, was the first recruit in the Badgers’ 2021 class, continuing the family tradition at UW.
Benzschawel’s brothers, Beau (2015-18) and Luke (2016-19) played offensive line and tight end, respectively, for the Badgers. His father, Scott (1983-87) and uncle Eric (1988-92) also played football for UW.
Benzschawel is one of the top-ranked offensive tackles in the country. A four-star recruit on 247sports, and ESPN, and a three-star on Rivals, Benzschawel is a top-200 recruit nationally by 247sports and ESPN.
Blessed and honored to be verbally committing to the University of Wisconsin to play football! #OnWisconsin #GoBadgers 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/04616mdfIp— JP Benzschawel (@jp_benzschawel) February 1, 2019
JACKSON ACKER
Jackson Acker, a running back from Verona, committed to the Badgers soon after receiving an offer in June 2019.
UW was Acker’s first scholarship offer after his sophomore season, but he used it as momentum for a strong junior campaign at Verona High School. He was a first-team running back on the Wisconsin State Journal’s All-Area team, rushing for 929 yards and 11 touchdowns in eight games.
Acker is a three-star recruit according to 247sports, Rivals and ESPN.
DEACON HILL
Deacon Hill, a quarterback from Santa Barbara, Calif., committed to the Badgers in July 2019.
A 6-foot-4, 225-pound, pro-style prospect, Hill was part of wave of recruiting commitments for UW. Hill turned down offers from Kansas State and Nevada in favor of the Badgers.
Hill turned heads at an Elite 11 regional camp in California with his big arm and deep throws. He is the lone quarterback thus far in the 2021 class, and the 2020 class added just one in walk-on Daniel Wright.
Hill is listed as a three-star recruit by 247sports, Rivals and ESPN.
@throw_to_win @Coach_Jordan_4 @SB_DonsFootball @K12Elite @Feholi @JohnUribe5 pic.twitter.com/BD28OvfTft— Deacon Pe’a Hill (@dhillsb10) June 25, 2019
LOYAL CRAWFORD
Loyal Crawford, a running back from Eau Claire, Wis., committed to the Badgers in August 2019.
A fast, shifty and explosive back, Crawford was limited to five games as a junior due to injury. Still, he tallied 671 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in that span. He was one of the first freshmen to suit up for a varsity game at Eau Claire Memorial High School.
Crawford — listed at 6-foot and 190 pounds — is a three-star recruit per 247sports, Rivals and ESPN.
UW’s scholarship offer the first Division I offer Crawford had received, according to multiple outlets.
RILEY MAHLMAN
Riley Mahlman, an offensive lineman from Lakeville, Minn., committed to the Badgers after watching them defeat Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium in September 2019.
Mahlman is ranked as a four-star prospect by 247sports and ESPN, and a three-star by Rivals. He’s ranked as the top recruit in the state of Minnesota by 247sports and ESPN, and the No. 2 Minnesota product by Rivals. UW beat out Ohio State, Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan State, Florida and others for Mahlman.
With Mahlman and 2020 linebacker Kaden Johnson, the Badgers secured the top-ranked recruit out of Minnesota in consecutive years.
The 6-foot-7, 265-pound tackle also played tight end for Lakeville South High School.
COMMITTED!!🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/IZ1T9lX3ka— Riley Mahlman (@riley_mahlman) September 22, 2019
BRYAN SANBORN
Bryan Sanborn, an inside linebacker from Lake Zurich, Ill., committed to UW in December 2019.
Sanborn, the younger brother of Badgers inside linebacker Jack Sanborn, is a three-star recruit according to 247sports, Rivals and ESPN.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound prospect had a handful of Power Five offers, including Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska. Bryan’s late father, Paul, played football at Oregon.
COMMITTED... pic.twitter.com/xrTFVj7NdK— Bryan Sanborn (@bryan_sanborn21) December 13, 2019
AYO ADEBOGUN
Ayo Adebogun, a linebacker/defensive end hailing from Mequon, committed to the Badgers in December 2019.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder was a second-team all-state selection by the Wisconsin Associated Press as a junior, a season in which he tallied 16 sacks and 75 total tackles.
The Homestead High School product is a three-star recruit per 247sports, Rivals and ESPN.
COMMITTED!! pic.twitter.com/vLaGE2dCjH— Ayo Adebogun (@AdebogunAyo) December 16, 2019
HUNTER WOHLER
Hunter Wohler, a safety out of Muskego, orally committed to UW just before Christmas 2019.
Rated by multiple recruiting sites as the best or second-best prospect in Wisconsin in his class, Wohler helped Muskego to an unbeaten record and a WIAA Division I state championship as a junior. Wohler had 122 total tackles and two interceptions as a junior, and he was named the state’s Associated Press' player of the year.
Wohler — listed at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds — is rated as a four-star recruit by 247sports, Rivals, and ESPN. He’s ranked as the No. 298 overall prospect in the 2021 class by ESPN.
#OnWisconsin ⚪️🔴 @CoachKhalif @jimleonhard pic.twitter.com/diJgUpSppb— Hunter Wohler (@HunterWohler) December 24, 2019
JAKE CHANEY
Jake Chaney, a linebacker out of Lehigh Acres, Fla., committed to the Badgers in March 2020.
The 6-foot, 200-pound prospect is a three-star recruit according to 247sports and Rivals.
He was the District 7A player of the year last season after recording 100 tackles as a junior. Jake Chaney’s father, James, is his coach at Lehigh Senior High School and played at Florida State from 1988-1991.
Chaney was the third linebacker and ninth overall recruit in the 2021 class.
MY RECRUITMENT IS 100% SHUT DOWN‼️ #ALLIN #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/ur4p6KP1DZ— Jake Chaney (@JakeChaney9) March 15, 2020
ANTWAN ROBERTS
Antwan Roberts announced in April that he’d be attending the University of Wisconsin.
The 6-foot-1, 189-pound back is a three-star recruit per Rivals and 247sports.
UW was the only Big Ten program to offer Roberts a scholarship. He was also considering offers from Cincinnati, Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, Memphis, Missouri and Vanderbilt. He also played defensive back for his high school, Pope John Paul II.
Next Chapter, Committed!!! #OnWisconsin #GoBadgers #Committed pic.twitter.com/hVZkeuLal4— _antwanroberts (@antwanroberts44) April 14, 2020
JACK PUGH
Jack Pugh, a tight end out of Hilliard, Ohio, announced his commitment to the Badgers in late May
Pugh — ranked a four-star recruit by 247Sports and ESPN, and a three-star prospect by rivals — is ranked in the top 12 of tight ends in his class. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound prospect had scholarship offers from more than 20 programs, including a majority of the Big Ten Conference schools.
Pugh has the prototypical size to play as an on-the-line tight end, but has also split out as a receiver often through his high school career. A standout basketball player, Pugh also showed explosiveness as a defensive end for Hilliard Bradley High School.
Couldn’t be more excited to be a Badger 🔴⚪️🦡 #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/XNb5Rwwms4— Jack Pugh (@JackPugh7) May 25, 2020
DARRYL PETERSON
Peterson, a three-star outside linebacker/defensive end from Akron, Ohio, committed to UW on June 1, 2020.
He was one of the Badgers’ top targets on defense since the spring of 2019. He tallied 21 sacks in his junior season at Archbishop Hoban, and chose the Badgers over offers from Alabama, Michigan, West Virginia and more.
247Sports, Rivals and ESPN all rate Peterson — a 6-foot-3, 235-pounder — as a three-star prospect. He’s the first linebacker in the 2021 class.
All Glory to the man above!!! #Committed pic.twitter.com/42LDCywEMm— Darryl Peterson (@_DPETERSON10) June 1, 2020
MIKE JARVIS
Mike Jarvis, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound lineman out of Medford, N.J., announced his commitment to the Badgers on June 3, 2020.
A three-star prospect on 247Sports and a two-star per Rivals, Jarvis has potential to play as a defensive or offensive lineman, although he’s been primarily recruited for his ability on defense.
Jarvis picked UW over scholarship offers from Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Nebraska, Princeton, Rutgers and others.
#COMMITTED @SHSrenegadesFB @GridIronAccess1 pic.twitter.com/p0xxeueen8— Mike_jarvis (@mjarvis42) June 3, 2020
TJ BOLLERS
Outside linebacker/defensive end TJ Bollers added to a hot recruiting streak for the Badgers when he committed in June 2020.
Rated a four-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals, Bollers held offers from the likes of Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State and most of the Big Ten. He narrowed his choices to Alabama, California, Iowa State, Nebraska, Northwestern and UW before making his decision..
Bollers — listed at 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds — is ranked the 98th overall recruit in the country by Rivals, 147th by 247Sports and 200th by ESPN.
COMMITTED‼‼— TJ Bollers (@tj35ballin) June 11, 2020
Glory to the man above!! pic.twitter.com/ypUpBIoeLg
RICARDO HALLMAN
Hallman, a 6-foot cornerback out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., tweeted his commitment to the Badgers in late June 2020.
Hallman, ranked a four-star prospect by Rivals and a three-star by 247Sports and ESPN, had offers from at least 16 Football Bowl Subdivision programs, including Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Miami, Florida and Florida State.
UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was a key piece to Hallman choosing the Badgers. Hallman has said in multiple interviews that he and Leonhard spoke often and that Leonhard was the kind of coach he wanted to play for. Leonhard was also key in UW landing another 2021 prospect out of Florida, linebacker Jake Cheney.
Adding Hallman to the fold continues a strong South Florida connection to UW’s secondary — current Badgers’ defensive backs Faion Hicks, Semar Melvin and Rachard Wildgoose are all from that area.
Thank You God ! Madison I’m coming Home ⚪️🔴 !! #OnWisconsin #Gobadgers pic.twitter.com/YRP7hrbK8s— Ricardo Hallman (@ricardohallman6) June 22, 2020
