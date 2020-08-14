You are the owner of this article.
'You didn’t even give it a chance': Badgers seniors angered by Big Ten cancellation
Eric Burrell (25) celebrates after recovering a fumble against Michigan last season. Burrell, a UW senior, and senior lineman Cole Van Lanen spoke with reporters Friday about the emotions players are feeling in the wake of the Big Ten's decision to cancel the fall football season. 

 DAN SANGER, ICON SPORTSWIRE

Excitement and anxiousness blended together for the University of Wisconsin football team when it opened training camp this week.

The start of practice was delayed a few days to ensure the program was able to answer players questions regarding new COVID-19 protocols, but once the players got on the field, they hit the ground running. After Tuesday’s practice, the best in five years at UW according to senior tackle Cole Van Lanen, the Badgers left the facility only to find out hours later that their season was canceled.

Van Lanen and fellow senior and safety Eric Burrell spoke with reporters Friday morning and detailed what was a “roller coaster” week for players as the Big Ten Conference decided to nix the fall football season due to concerns around the pandemic.

“You see everything everybody’s tweeting, we’re like, ‘Aw, man,’” Burrell said. “Now it’s just playing mind games with you. You’re not really sure, they’re keeping you out of the loop. … It just sucks to find out on Twitter. … For those 48 hours (Monday and Tuesday), the group we have, we had a blast on the field. Maybe off the field that’s a different ballgame.”

Van Lanen said as reports of the season’s impending cancellation swirled Monday, he was angry and felt like the sacrifices he’d made to prepare for the Badgers’ season weren’t going to pay off.

“I’m upset, big time, that’s it over,” he said. “But at the same time, at least we have a definite answer now. It’s not just wishy-washy anymore.”

Having that finality helps after months of speculation and debate whether a college football season can or should happen during the pandemic, or how a season would look because of it. UW players and coaches have preached a “one day at a time” motto since the college sports world was shut down in March, but the uncertainty of the situation weighed heavily at times.

Still, canceling the season left players angry that their efforts to contain the virus — which included frequent testing and monitoring per conference protocols — weren’t rewarded with an attempt to play.

“The chancellors tell us that now we can go to class and still play football 20 hours a week. As a player that makes absolutely zero sense. But we can’t go play a football game?” Van Lanen said. “To me, it makes zero sense why we had to cancel the season so early.”

Burrell acknowledged the conference faced a lose-lose situation, trying to balance the health and safety of student-athletes and the financial implications not playing football presents. He said he believed UW had followed the protocols, but knew the conference had to consider outbreaks at other programs as well.

“At the end of the day, everybody knows this is a business. I honestly thought, like they said at the beginning of it, they were going to try their hardest,” Burrell said. “I get it and I don’t get it.”

Van Lanen said he felt safer being in the football program’s environment with frequent testing than outside of it, a sentiment shared by a number of Big Ten players who have publicized their desire to play this fall. He said he wishes the Big Ten would’ve followed other conferences’ lead.

“I understand postponing it, like the SEC, giving it more time, seeing what’s actually going to happen with when students come back, and then cancel it,” Van Lanen said. “But they’re canceling it before it even started. You didn’t even give it a chance. I think that’s really frustrating for us players and coaches, and all of us.”

Both Burrell and Van Lanen said the football team hadn’t had a positive COVID-19 test in weeks, and Van Lanen said it might be more than a month. The latest UW figures on COVID-19 testing, which are cumulative for the entire department, state 21 of 259 total athletes on campus have tested positive between June 8 and Aug 6.

Another challenge players face as they process the Big Ten’s decision is they don’t know the people making the decisions affecting their lives.

“We have no information. Who made the decision? How did they make it? Was it unanimous, was it a majority” Burrell said. “I don’t know if it was the Big Ten Commissioner (Kevin) Warren, I don’t know if it was somebody above him.”

Van Lanen shared similar thoughts.

“I’ve never seen our (chancellor Rebecca Blank). Ever. Ever,” he said. “For her to make a decision on our behalf, that has no idea what’s going on with us … to not have the AD, the coach, us to have any say on our season when we’re the ones putting in the time, when we’re the ones giving up everything to make sure this happens.”

Plans are being formulated to play some kind of football season in the spring semester. While that opens up myriad questions, Van Lanen said he wants leaders to take their time and come up with a plan that can work rather than offer false hope.

“It’s been very stressful, on me personally and I know on other people, never getting a definite answer on anything,” he said. “We don’t want that to happen again for spring.”

