5 years ago Melvin Gordon rushed 408 yards in 3 quarters and smashed an NCAA record. Relive that moment with our coverage of the game.

On Nov. 15, 2014, University of Wisconsin running back Melvin Gordon III set the single-game NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision rushing mark with 408 yards on 25 carries in just three quarters of play during a 59-24 Big Ten Conference upset victory over Nebraska at Camp Randall Stadium.
On one cold, snowy afternoon, he broke the school mark held by Ron Dayne (339), the Big Ten record held by Anthony Thompson of Indiana (377) and the FBS mark held by LaDainian Tomlinson of TCU (406).
In his senior year at Wisconsin, Gordon joined Dayne, the career leader with 6,397 rushing yards from 1996-99, and Montee Ball, the career leader in TDs with 83 from 2009-12.
Gordon, now in his fifth year with the Chargers in the NFL, finished the 2014 season with 2,587 rushing yards on 343 attempts for an average of 7.5 yards per carry and 29 touchdowns, plus another 153 receiving yards and 3 receiving touchdowns.
Wisconsin went on to a 10-3 record (7-1 Big Ten) that year, lost the Big Ten Championship 59-0 to Ohio State and beat Auburn 34-31 in overtime in the Outback Bowl.
In his four years at Wisconsin, Gordon rushed for 4,915 yards (gaining a total of 5,143 if you count receiving yards) and scored 49 total touchdowns.
Keep scrolling to relive UW's rout of Nebraska and Gordon's historic day.
