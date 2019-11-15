5 years ago Melvin Gordon rushed 408 yards in 3 quarters and smashed an NCAA record. Relive that moment with our coverage of the game.

Nick Heynen was the online editor for the Wisconsin State Journal and managed the newspaper's social media accounts until 2018. A Maryland native transplanted to Wisconsin, he joined the paper in 2007 as data reporter.

