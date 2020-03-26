XFL experience reinforced former Badger Garret Dooley's appreciation of football

Self-quarantine has Garret Dooley sitting on a pile of energy.

With his gym closed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, Dooley has had to rely on long runs and doing yoga with his fiancé, Kelly, to try to burn off some of that fuel. But he admits that hasn’t been entirely effective.

“It’s definitely driving my fiancé crazy,” Dooley said. “I don’t have much equipment at the house, so anything I can do. I’ve caught myself curling chairs and that kind of stuff. It’s definitely a struggle.”

The former University of Wisconsin linebacker is in his hometown of Rochester, Ill., after finishing a truncated season with the New York Guardians in the relaunched XFL. The league ceased games due to the pandemic, and such a roadblock couldn’t have come at worse time for Dooley and his team. Riding a two-game winning streak after putting some ugly early-season performances behind them, the Guardians were making a push for a playoff spot.

Dooley said he and his teammates could tell at practice Thursday, March 12 that something was coming. The NBA suspended its regular season the night prior, and other professional sports leagues were following suit throughout that day. Dooley was in the hotel with teammates that night when a meeting was called.