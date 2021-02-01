WR Danny Davis announces return to Badgers, safety Madison Cone to transfer

Danny Davis made official Monday night what many around the University of Wisconsin football program thought would be the case:

Davis will return to the Badgers for one more season.

Davis, a senior wide receiver from Springfield, Ohio, missed five of the team’s seven games this season due to injury.

“I’m so grateful for my time playing football at Wisconsin. Even though it was difficult for me to not be on the field with my brothers for most of the 2020 season, it only made me hungrier to get back and help the team,” Davis wrote in a social media post.

“I love this program. And there’s great things coming for us in 2021. I’m excited to return to Madison for my last season.”

Davis didn’t have to file for a medical hardship to get an extra season of eligibility after the NCAA gave student-athletes a blanket waiver stating the 2020 football season wouldn’t count against eligibility.

Although he played in just two games, Davis still made a number of highlight plays for the Badgers in 2020. He caught a 53-yard touchdown pass just before halftime in the season opener against Illinois and he had seven carries for 65 yards and a touchdown against Michigan.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}