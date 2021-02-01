 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WR Danny Davis announces return to Badgers, safety Madison Cone to transfer
0 comments
topical alert top story

WR Danny Davis announces return to Badgers, safety Madison Cone to transfer

{{featured_button_text}}
Danny Davis returning

UW wide receiver Danny Davis III celebrates a touchdown reception with tight end Jake Ferguson during the Badgers' victory against Illinois at Camp Randall Stadium. Davis, who played in two games last season, announced he'd be back for 2021. 

 MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

Danny Davis made official Monday night what many around the University of Wisconsin football program thought would be the case:

Davis will return to the Badgers for one more season.

Davis, a senior wide receiver from Springfield, Ohio, missed five of the team’s seven games this season due to injury.

“I’m so grateful for my time playing football at Wisconsin. Even though it was difficult for me to not be on the field with my brothers for most of the 2020 season, it only made me hungrier to get back and help the team,” Davis wrote in a social media post.

Danny Davis mug

Davis

“I love this program. And there’s great things coming for us in 2021. I’m excited to return to Madison for my last season.”

Davis didn’t have to file for a medical hardship to get an extra season of eligibility after the NCAA gave student-athletes a blanket waiver stating the 2020 football season wouldn’t count against eligibility.

Although he played in just two games, Davis still made a number of highlight plays for the Badgers in 2020. He caught a 53-yard touchdown pass just before halftime in the season opener against Illinois and he had seven carries for 65 yards and a touchdown against Michigan.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Davis appeared to get shaken up midway through that game at Michigan Stadium in November, but he returned to the field for his touchdown carry before reserves finished the game.

In 39 career games (15 starts), Davis has 99 catches for 1,164 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s added 24 carries for 244 yards and two scores as a rusher, adding an important element to the offensive with his prowess on jet-sweep runs.

Davis joins fellow senior receiver Kendric Pryor in announcing his return — Pryor announced he’d be back in early January. UW offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph said he believed Davis and Pryor would return after both of their seasons were derailed by injury.

“I think there’s probably a pretty good chance, especially how their years have gone with injury. I think there’s a pretty good chance there,” Rudolph said in December. “I would think that those two would want to take advantage of another year.”

Davis and Pryor have established themselves as leaders in the receiver room and will look to guide a young, talented group behind them that includes 2020 freshmen Chimere Dike and Devin Chandler, as well as a pair of highly touted 2021 recruits, Markus Allen and Skyler Bell.

UW retained a veteran player in Davis on Monday, but lost another in senior safety Madison Cone.

Cone has entered the NCAA transfer portal, the fourth Badger to do so this season and the second safety after Dante Caputo did the same in mid-January. Cone played in 35 games on defense and special teams, making two starts. He tallied 27 total tackles and two interceptions in his time as a Badger.

Cone was one of UW’s player representatives on the Big Ten Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition, which league commissioner Kevin Warren launched last summer.

Breaking down the Badgers' 2021 recruiting class

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics