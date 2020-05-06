Would some Big Ten schools not play football in 2020?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey made news last week by saying independent thought might play a role in the return of college football.

“There is room for different conferences to make different decisions,” Sankey said.

Commissioners from other conferences are veering away from speculation.

One of those is the Big Ten’s Kevin Warren, who says the conference is at least six weeks away from making key determinations. The Big Ten on Monday extended the hold on all organized team activities, setting June 1 as the new date to re-evaluate.

“I know more now than a week ago,” Warren said. “Some states are getting back to business, and we’ll see what impact that has. Will (COVID-19) cases spike, increase, stabilize? Are we getting closer to a vaccination?

“We will take the next six weeks to gather the information to make an informed and intelligent decision.”

Warren didn’t mention finances as a driver or even a factor in the decision, though USA Today estimated Power Five public universities would lose an average of $78 million if football is not played. That’s more than 60% of their operating revenue.

