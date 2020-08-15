With fall sports on hold, making Badgers' budget work will be 'uphill battle,' Barry Alvarez says

In acknowledging less than two weeks later that Badgers football season ticket buyers wouldn't be able to use the 2020 tickets they had already purchased, UW debuted a fundraising campaign. It asked season seat holders to donate the money they had spent on tickets instead of rolling over the payment to 2021 or asking for a refund.

In a tweet Saturday, UW said more than 1,800 donors had contributed to the Badger Legacy Campaign. An athletics official didn't respond to questions on how much money was raised and what percentage of the more than 42,000 football season tickets sold for 2020 were involved.

UW officials have acknowledged that the athletic department will have to tap into its reserve fund. The amount in the account was more than $190 million at the end of the 2018-19 school year but more than $109 million of that was tied up in endowments to pay for scholarships. Some of it was given for a specific capital project, according to UW.

A spokesman didn't respond to questions about how much is now in the fund and how much is available to cover the 2020-21 revenue shortfall beyond saying it wasn't enough to make up for a full year dropoff.