With fall sports on hold, making Badgers' budget work will be 'uphill battle,' Barry Alvarez says

Five days after the NCAA took the drastic step of canceling the rest of the 2019-20 college sports season in March, two high-level officials in the University of Wisconsin athletic department compared notes on the financial challenges that were coming.
Adam Barnes, who had been in his position as chief financial officer and associate athletic director for business operations less than a year, detailed a series of financial talking points in an email to deputy athletic director Chris McIntosh.
At that point in mid-March, Barnes already understood that UW athletics was facing a sizeable financial hit to a $140 million operating budget if the 2020 football season was impacted by the coronavirus. The specifics were sobering.
Factoring in lucrative TV contracts, ticket revenue and concessions sales from home games, the share of the Big Ten Conference's bowl payout and sponsorship dollars, Barnes wrote that the revenue drop could exceed $61 million.
Athletics officials have since escalated that shortfall estimate to more than $100 million without a football season to produce the majority of revenue for the department.
In a March 17 email reply to Barnes, McIntosh predicted the athletic department and campus as a whole would be in "deep trouble" if the COVID-19 pandemic continued into the fall.
Now faced with that as a reality after the Big Ten Conference announced that this fall's football season has been postponed, the Badgers have to turn to cost control and to a reserve fund to get through the 2020-21 school year.
"Every athletic department in the country is going to go through the same things," UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said. "It's going to be an uphill battle."
The Big Ten said it will attempt to play fall sports in the spring semester, but some Badgers players have questioned the idea and Alvarez said a spring football season would have to be shortened if it happens at all.
UW typically has around 240 athletes in its six fall sports — football, volleyball, men's and women's soccer and men's and women's cross country. Some spring sports like golf, tennis and rowing also have parts of their schedule in the fall.
As with spring sports that were wiped out by the pandemic earlier this year, eligibility questions will need to be addressed for future seasons if spring play doesn't pan out. The NCAA has signaled it will offer concessions but the Badgers made waves by not inviting back last season's spring sport seniors to play an NCAA-approved extra year of eligibility in 2021.
Tuesday's Big Ten announcement did not immediately impact sports considered to have a winter season — basketball, hockey, wrestling, indoor track and swimming and diving. But decisions need to be made soon in some cases: The earliest-starting winter sport, women's hockey, can play beginning Sept. 19.
Layoffs to come
Football is the driving force for the school's athletic department, which includes 23 sports, nearly 800 athletes and a full-time staff of nearly 400.
Without it, personnel cuts are on the table but Alvarez said support for athletes won't waver and eliminating some sports hasn't been discussed.
UW's annual financial statements to the NCAA showed that in the five fiscal years from 2014-15 to 2018-19, 53% of total revenue was attributed to football, including the sport's share of ticket sales and TV rights.
Football accounted for only 25% of the expenses in that same period. As a whole, winter and spring sports spend much more money than they bring in, a sign of the spending questions ahead for UW if those sports play this season without funding from football.
A fall without football games at Camp Randall Stadium also will dent revenue streams for businesses that operate around the events and their employees.
A 2019 study commissioned by UW reported that home football games generated $114 million annually in economic impact for the state and supported 1,080 jobs. For Madison specifically, the estimated impact was $67 million and about 700 jobs.
Not playing games will trim some of the UW athletic department's expenses. Football, for instance, recently has spent more than $5 million annually on travel, game expenses, marketing and guarantees for visiting non-conference opponents.
The 2020-21 fiscal year budget that was approved in February, before the coronavirus pandemic stopped sports in the U.S., included $139.5 million in expenses, not including another $46.6 million UW planned to spend on capital projects using gift funds.
Of the operating costs, $59.5 million was in salaries and benefits for coaches and employees, $54.8 million was in operating expenses, $11.6 million was slated for financial aid and $10.5 million was targeted for debt service. Postseason competition was forecast to cost another $3 million, although a corresponding line on the revenue sheet indicated $2.6 million from postseason play reimbursements.
Pay cuts already have been instituted — a Work-Share program was extended through Oct. 25 for 231 employees and the department's 25 highest earners are taking a 15% reduction through October. Alvarez said the salary reductions "may go deeper than that" but no decisions have been made.
"The one thing that we won't do is take away from student services," Alvarez said. "Some of our units on campus won't be working because we won't have games. Some areas won't be used. We're going to have some layoffs; that's just a fact of life. They're tough decisions."
Donations, reserves added
In a July 23 letter to fans, Alvarez sounded the alarm on the financial difficulties and said UW faced a "monumental crossroads."
"Everything we pride ourselves on — competing at the highest level, developing world-class student-athletes and raising trophies — relies on our ability to financially support our student-athletes," Alvarez wrote.
In acknowledging less than two weeks later that Badgers football season ticket buyers wouldn't be able to use the 2020 tickets they had already purchased, UW debuted a fundraising campaign. It asked season seat holders to donate the money they had spent on tickets instead of rolling over the payment to 2021 or asking for a refund.
In a tweet Saturday, UW said more than 1,800 donors had contributed to the Badger Legacy Campaign. An athletics official didn't respond to questions on how much money was raised and what percentage of the more than 42,000 football season tickets sold for 2020 were involved.
UW officials have acknowledged that the athletic department will have to tap into its reserve fund. The amount in the account was more than $190 million at the end of the 2018-19 school year but more than $109 million of that was tied up in endowments to pay for scholarships. Some of it was given for a specific capital project, according to UW.
A spokesman didn't respond to questions about how much is now in the fund and how much is available to cover the 2020-21 revenue shortfall beyond saying it wasn't enough to make up for a full year dropoff.
Thanks to an influx of money from TV contracts, spending has surged in college athletics until this year. At UW, the $154 million in expenses reported in 2018-19 — a figure that includes capital spending — was a 72% increase from 10 years earlier.
UW's spending ranked eighth among 227 NCAA Division I public schools tracked by USA Today and fourth in the Big Ten behind Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State.
Between the 2008-09 and 2018-19 school years, expenses at Ohio State climbed 84% and Michigan's jumped 126%.
Nick Schlereth, an assistant professor of recreation and sport management at Coastal Carolina who studies college athletics spending, is critical of what he called poor stewardship of funds across NCAA sports. But he said UW is "one of the more responsible departments out there."
"I think Barry Alvarez does a pretty good job and understands money in not trying to overspend to do a lot of things," Schlereth said. "... They have a mission and a vision of how they get there and what they're doing."
Coaching salaries and benefits at UW went up 83% between 2008-09 and 2018-19 but so did what the athletic department spends on financial aid.
Up until a few months ago, the conventional wisdom in college athletics was that if there was going to be a financial reckoning, it was going to be due to lawsuits targeting caps on educational-related funding for athletes and the issue of players' name, image and likeness rights.
Those topics won't go away but COVID-19 lowered the boom first.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.