With Badgers idle, woes of Jim Harbaugh top 4 takeaways from another wild Big Ten football weekend

It was another wild week in Big Ten football.
Wisconsin's COVID-19 outbreak wiped a game off the schedule and put the Badgers' upcoming game in question. Nebraska, which was supposed to play Wisconsin, had another tantrum and tried to schedule a nonconference game before the Big Ten ruled it couldn't.
There was also intrigue on the field, of course. Perennial also-rans are moving up the Big Ten ladder. Mainstay powers look vulnerable.
Is this an early blip? A 2020 anomaly? A genuine shift?
Here are four takeaways from Week 2:
1. Michigan has hit a low point.
The postmortem of Michigan's 27-24 home loss to Michigan State?
Things have never been worse for Jim Harbaugh.
The Wolverines coach is being roundly criticized for a loss that seems definitive of his tenure. At Michigan, losing to rivals and being mired in mediocrity is an unacceptable trend.
Harbaugh is now 3-3 against the Spartans and 0-5 against Ohio State. But this was no ordinary loss.
Michigan State is rebuilding under first-year coach Mel Tucker, whose team turned the ball over seven times in a loss to Rutgers the previous week. The Spartans were 24-point underdogs to then-No. 13 Michigan and never trailed.
It's too early to make out what direction Michigan State is heading under Tucker, but Saturday's victory was a massive jolt of confidence after fans grumbled following the season-opening loss.
Spartans quarterback Rocky Lombardi threw for 323 yards and three touchdowns. Ricky White had eight catches for 196 yards and a touchdown. Michigan's defense looked helpless against them.
The Michigan offense, meanwhile, finished with 452 yards but struggled to find the end zone.
Harbaugh believers are dwindling in view of the collective work.
His tenure started with curiosity about his quirkiness and with optimism based on his coaching pedigree. But in his sixth season in Ann Arbor, he's now 1-6 at home and 3-8 overall against rivals Michigan State and Ohio State and has four straight bowl losses.
It's hard to imagine how big of an underdog the Wolverines will be when they face Ohio State on Dec. 12. But first they have to get by Indiana, Wisconsin and Penn State. None is a sure victory this season.
2. Call it the Big Ten Wild West.
Wisconsin looked like the clear favorite to win the West Division in its 45-7 opening victory against Illinois on Oct. 23.
But the Badgers have at least 22 positive COVID-19 tests in the program, which caused them to cancel their game against Nebraska and might keep them from playing Purdue on Saturday.
That is a potential pitfall of playing in a pandemic — scheduling imbalance, which the Big Ten has addressed on how to determine who plays in the conference championship game. Division winners will be crowned based on winning percentage, with a minimum of six games played (or two games fewer than the conference average).
Northwestern and Purdue could take advantage of Wisconsin's predicament. Both teams are 2-0.
The Boilermakers won their first two games without standout receiver Rondale Moore, as David Bell continues to put in star performances. Against Illinois, he caught nine passes for 122 yards, his school-record fifth straight 100-yard receiving game.
Northwestern (more on the Comeback Cats in a minute) also sits atop the division standings, awaiting a visit Saturday from a hungry Nebraska squad.
3. Is Northwestern legit?
Northwestern made its sixth comeback from a deficit of 17 points or more since 2004, climbing back to beat Iowa 21-20.
The Wildcats have already outdone their 1-8 Big Ten performance last season. And it's not just their offensive upgrades, highlighted by quarterback Peyton Ramsey and coordinator Mike Bajakian, that deserve credit either.
The NU defense already has forced seven turnovers, half of its 2019 total. The Wildcats had seven interceptions in 12 games last season and already have six in two games this year.
Iowa threw three picks in the second half Saturday. Redshirt freshman safety Brandon Joseph snagged two of them.
"This is a mindset," Joseph said. "Not just me but the whole (defensive backs) group. I did it today, but they did it last week, and now we're going to try to go out and do it again next week and the week after that. It's a mindset that we have to get turnovers, and we're going to continue to do that every day."
4. Ohio State looks ready to rule the season.
Amid the chaos, Ohio State is a model of consistency.
Iowa (0-2), Penn State (0-2) and Michigan (1-1) are disappointments. Minnesota (0-2), whom some saw as a preseason favorite in the West, looks hopeless.
Meanwhile, the No. 3 Buckeyes (2-0), after stomping Nebraska 52-17 in the opener, racked up 526 yards Saturday to bury Penn State 38-25.
They face Rutgers and Maryland before taking on No. 13 Indiana - the biggest challenge remaining on the schedule. (How is that for a bizarro-world 2020 sentence?)
Ohio State looks like it could win the Big Ten without even working up much of a sweat.
Through two games, quarterback Justin Fields is 48-for-55 passing for 594 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions. That's right - only one more incompletion than touchdown passes.
Fields tied J.T. Barrett's school record with 16 straight completions spanning the Nebraska and Penn State games.
With Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence missing at least two games because of a COVID-19 diagnosis, Fields' Heisman Trophy campaign will continue to gain momentum if he continues his roll.
You asked, we answered: 8 key questions about the Wisconsin football team’s COVID-19 outbreak
How many Badgers have contracted COVID-19?
As of Saturday morning, the Badgers football program has 22 active cases of COVID-19 — 12 student-athletes and 10 staff members. Another player's positive test, submitted Oct. 21, is no longer considered active as his isolation period has ended.
The program only identified one of those cases, saying head coach Paul Chryst has contracted the virus. Sources told the State Journal that offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph and quarterbacks Graham Mertz (above) and Chase Wolf were among those to test positive.
UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said during a news conference Wednesday that the program had one positive test in the first few weeks of daily testing. Then one student-athlete tested positive on Wednesday, Oct. 21, followed by 21 more people within the program between Oct. 24-31.
Public Health Madison and Dane County told the State Journal on Tuesday that 60 COVID-19 cases are identified as being associated with UW football. The dates of those positive tests range from early June to Monday.
Why is Saturday’s canceled game at Nebraska a no contest if the Badgers aren’t at “red/red” levels?
Because UW’s decision was based on its COVID-19 testing numbers, the game is considered a no contest and won’t be counted on either team’s record.
Big Ten protocols state that games are considered no contests if they’re canceled due to a program reaching what has been called “red/red” levels. Those levels are defined as a seven-day rolling average of a team’s positivity rate over 5%, and a seven-day rolling average of a team population positivity rate over 7.5%
UW officials have stated that the Badgers are at “orange/red” levels, meaning they have an average team positivity rate between 2-5% and an average team population positivity rate over 7.5%.
Per Big Ten protocols, a program must “proceed with caution and enhance COVID-19 prevention” and “consider viability of continuing with scheduled competition” if it reaches “orange/red” levels. Alvarez said UW decided to pause its team activities and cancel the Nebraska game to stop the spread of the virus and “get their arms around it.”
Will they schedule another game?
No.
When the Big Ten debuted its truncated schedule calling for nine games in nine weeks, the lack of open dates eliminated chances to reschedule games during the regular-season window. UW and Nebraska won’t play this weekend and will not make the game up.
Nebraska requested Thursday that the Big Ten change its ruling about allowing non-conference games in an attempt to play a game Saturday against Tennessee-Chattanooga. The conference denied the request.
Does Illinois’ team have COVID-19 cases after playing the Badgers?
Yes.
Illinois announced Saturday morning that quarterback Brandon Peters and tight end Griffin Moore tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Both players will be out of game action for 21 days.
"Contact tracing also sidelined several other players for (Saturday) and next week's game against Minnesota," a release from the program read.
Illinois lost its season opener 45-7 to UW at Camp Randall Stadium.
Will the Badgers play next week?
To be determined. UW is slated to host Purdue on Nov. 7. If the Badgers can stop the spread of the virus, there’s some hope they could play that game. Alvarez said Saturday that the program will decide Tuesday if the Purdue game can be played.
The Badgers’ pause on team activities started Wednesday, so the earliest they could return to in-person activities would be Wednesday, Nov. 4. Whether the team can return to in-person activities and practice that day will be determined by its testing data, Alvarez said.
Chryst said he believes three days would be enough time to get the Badgers ready to play. Chryst will not be allowed to be around the team until at least Nov. 7 because he must complete a 10-day isolation before returning to in-person coaching.
Why do the players who have contracted the virus have to sit out 21 days?
The Big Ten requires that players wait at least 14 days from their initial diagnosis to go through a cardiac screening that can clear them to start working back toward competition. The league also built in seven more days for players to build back toward competition after being cleared in the cardiac testing.
The 21-day break from game action is the longest league protocol among the Power Five conferences.
Jim Borchers, the team physician at Ohio State who was co-chair of the Big Ten’s return to competition medical subcommittee, said experts told the conference that cardiac testing and evaluation couldn’t start until two weeks after diagnosis.
However, this 21-day layoff has come under scrutiny this week.
A report published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found little evidence of myocarditis in COVID-positive college athletes who had mild or no symptoms. The report didn’t recommend cardiac testing to the level the Big Ten is conducting.
Alvarez (above) told Sports Illustrated that the Big Ten should “reevaluate” the protocol.
Can the Badgers still make the Big Ten championship game?
Yes, but they can’t miss many more games.
The conference changed its divisional tiebreakers for this season, and those modifications will now be necessary considering at least two teams — UW and Nebraska — won’t complete the eight-game regular-season slate.
According to a Big Ten policy put in place this season, “a team must play at least six games to be considered for participation in the championship game. However, if the average number of conference games played by all teams falls below six, then teams must play no less than two fewer conference games than the average number of conference games played by all teams to be considered.”
How are the players doing? Are they symptomatic?
UW is not releasing updates regarding individual players’ illness and has not said whether some or all have experienced symptoms of COVID-19.
During a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday, Chryst said he felt fine physically.
In an effort to stop the spread of the virus, players are isolating themselves in their living spaces. UW has secured hotel rooms to separate those who live together.
The football team is not to come to the team’s facility other than for daily COVID-19 testing, picking up food, and sports medicine treatment. No workouts are allowed, and the program has discouraged players from going to other gyms on campus or in the community.
