With Badgers idle, woes of Jim Harbaugh top 4 takeaways from another wild Big Ten football weekend

Iowa threw three picks in the second half Saturday. Redshirt freshman safety Brandon Joseph snagged two of them.

"This is a mindset," Joseph said. "Not just me but the whole (defensive backs) group. I did it today, but they did it last week, and now we're going to try to go out and do it again next week and the week after that. It's a mindset that we have to get turnovers, and we're going to continue to do that every day."

4. Ohio State looks ready to rule the season.

Amid the chaos, Ohio State is a model of consistency.

Iowa (0-2), Penn State (0-2) and Michigan (1-1) are disappointments. Minnesota (0-2), whom some saw as a preseason favorite in the West, looks hopeless.

Meanwhile, the No. 3 Buckeyes (2-0), after stomping Nebraska 52-17 in the opener, racked up 526 yards Saturday to bury Penn State 38-25.

They face Rutgers and Maryland before taking on No. 13 Indiana - the biggest challenge remaining on the schedule. (How is that for a bizarro-world 2020 sentence?)

Ohio State looks like it could win the Big Ten without even working up much of a sweat.