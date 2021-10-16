 Skip to main content
Wisconsin's Big Ten championship hopes still alive after Purdue's upset of No. 2 Iowa
UW FOOTBALL

Purdue Iowa Football

Purdue wide receiver Milton Wright celebrates after a victory over Iowa, Saturday in Iowa City, Iowa. 

 CHARLIE NEIBERGALL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The University of Wisconsin quarterback speaks to the media on Monday in Madison.

The University of Wisconsin football team can thank Purdue for a week.

The Boilermakers pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the college football weekend, knocking off No. 2 Iowa 24-7 on Saturday just before the Badgers kicked off with Army.

The Hawkeyes' loss, their first this season, means the Badgers now control their own destiny in the Big Ten West. Win out beginning with the Oct. 23 game against Purdue, and the Badgers are in the Big Ten Conference Championship game. 

UW (2-3, 1-2 Big Ten) visits Purdue (4-2, 2-1) before hosting the Hawkeyes (6-1, 3-1) on Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. in what may be a pivotal game for the Badgers' season. 

If the Badgers win both, they'd be tied with the Hawkeyes with two losses in conference play but would have the head-to-head tiebreaker. UW closes the season after that with a road game at Rutgers, two home games against Northwestern and Nebraska, and a trip to Minnesota in the regular-season finale.

Purdue's Aidan O'Connell threw for two touchdowns, one to wide receiver David Bell in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach at 24-7, and ran for another. The pair torched Iowa all afternoon to the tune of 11 catches and 240 yards. O'Connell finished the day 30-of-40 for 375 yards.

Purdue's defense also smothered the Hawkeyes, forcing four Spencer Petras interceptions, including two inside Boilermaker territory in the final minutes. Iowa managed just 271 total yards.

Email Jake Adams at jadams@madison.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520

