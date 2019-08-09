The University of Wisconsin football team got some good news this week when Zander Neuville was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA.
Neuville was limited to three games last season due to a right leg injury. His season officially ended last October when he sustained a torn ACL in his right knee during a practice.
He had worked his way back from torn ACL in his left knee that occurred late in the 2017 season.
Neuville has appeared in 42 games, with 14 starts at tight end. While his career totals as a receiver are modest — he has 10 catches for 84 yards and two touchdowns — Neuville is highly regarded as a blocker.
Neuville didn’t go through summer conditioning with the team and is coming off an injury, so it remains to be seen how much work he’ll be able to do in practice or when he’ll be ready to contribute in games. UW opens the season Aug. 30 at South Florida.
Neuville's return would be a much-needed boost to a thin tight end corps. UW has two experienced players in the group — sophomore Jake Ferguson and junior Luke Benzschawel — but the rest of the group is green. The coaching staff is high on a pair of true freshmen, Hayden Rucci and Clay Cundiff.