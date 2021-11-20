Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson comes up big for Badgers in emotional final home game

The emotions of Senior Day were tough to tamp down for University of Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson.

He’s been a fixture in the UW lineup since 2018, and he’s got his own catchphrase, repeated on nearly every broadcast of a Badgers game since he started playing. You know what it is, but because it’s a special occasion, we’ll break it out here: He’s former UW athletic director Barry Alvarez’s grandson.

Ferguson said he was able to put the pregame festivities behind and focus on the task of beating Nebraska because he’d made a promise to his teammates.

“It’s definitely tough, you can kind of get clouded by that,” he said. “I think a lot of us, the seniors as a group, we reinforced the fact that we still had a job to do, still have a game to play. Those 10 minutes or whatever they were of us getting introduced, kind of our sign off, let that be emotional. Then once we’re done, it’s go time, it’s game time.”