Wisconsin TE Jake Ferguson sets school record for consecutive games with reception

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The University of Wisconsin's Jake Ferguson broke the school record for consecutive games with a reception, 39, early in the second half.
He broke the record previously held by Lee Evans.
The senior tight end, who came into the game listed as questionable after an injury last week in the loss to Michigan, caught his first pass of the second half and second target of the game.
The reception went for 13 yards as the Badgers converted on third down. Chez Mellusi scored a few plays later to extend UW's lead over Illinois to 17-0 with 8 minutes, 38 seconds left in the third quarter.
Ferguson entered the game with 15 catches for 108 yards and no touchdowns this season. He has 115 grabs, 1,289 yards and 10 TDs in his career.
Badgers in the NFL: Check out top performances by former Wisconsin players in Week 4
Quintez Cephus — Lions
Quintez Cephus is becoming one of quarterback Jared Goff’s top targets in Detroit. Cephus caught four of his five targets and tallied a career-high 83 yards in a 24-14 loss at Chicago.
Cephus has 12 catches and two touchdowns on 19 targets this season. His two biggest games this year have come on the road: Sunday’s performance and a Monday Night Football showing in Green Bay of four catches, 63 yards and a score two weeks ago.
Jonathan Taylor — Colts
After a slow start to the season, Jonathan Taylor showed the explosiveness that made him the Colts’ second-round draft pick in 2020.
Taylor picked up his first 100-yard game of the year at Miami, gaining 103 yards on 16 carries. He also caught all three of his targets for 11 yards. Taylor’s second-quarter touchdown kicked off a string of 20 consecutive points scored by Indianapolis in a 27-17 win. It was Taylor’s first touchdown of the season.
Taylor now has 274 yards this season and is averaging 4.7 yards.
J.J. Watt — Cardinals
The days of J.J. Watt stacking up defensive player of the year awards may be over, but he’s still making an impact on a successful team.
Watt had a tackle and two quarterback hits Sunday in Arizona’s 37-20 win over the L.A. Rams. The win pushed Arizona into first place in the NFC West and Watt was the only player to record multiple QB hits.
Arizona is the lone undefeated team remaining four weeks into the NFL season.
T.J. Watt — Steelers
Back in his home state for a matchup with the Packers, T.J. Watt made his presence felt after missing a game with a groin injury.
Watt recorded two sacks on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and finished with four tackles. Rodgers and the Packers got the win after scoring 13 consecutive points between the second and third quarters.
With five sacks on the season, Watt is tied for second-most in the NFL despite missing essentially a game and a half with his injury.
Russell Wilson — Seahawks
Coming off back-to-back losses, Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks picked up a statement road win at San Francisco.
Wilson led the charge again with three total touchdowns in the 28-21 victory. Wilson threw touchdowns to DK Metcalf and Freddie Swain, and ran in a 16-yard score to give Seattle a lead it never gave up. Wilson was 16 of 23 for 149 yards.
