 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wisconsin TE Jake Ferguson sets school record for consecutive games with reception
0 Comments
topical alert top story
UW FOOTBALL

Wisconsin TE Jake Ferguson sets school record for consecutive games with reception

  • 0
Jake Ferguson (copy)

Wisconsin's Jake Ferguson recorded a catch in his 39th straight game Saturday against Illinois, setting a new Badgers record.

 MORRY GASH/Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The University of Wisconsin's Jake Ferguson broke the school record for consecutive games with a reception, 39, early in the second half.

He broke the record previously held by Lee Evans.

The senior tight end, who came into the game listed as questionable after an injury last week in the loss to Michigan, caught his first pass of the second half and second target of the game.

UW coach Paul Chryst says Graham Mertz and Jake Ferguson are expected to play on Saturday.

The reception went for 13 yards as the Badgers converted on third down. Chez Mellusi scored a few plays later to extend UW's lead over Illinois to 17-0 with 8 minutes, 38 seconds left in the third quarter.

Ferguson entered the game with 15 catches for 108 yards and no touchdowns this season. He has 115 grabs, 1,289 yards and 10 TDs in his career.

Email Jake Adams at jadams@madison.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics