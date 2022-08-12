Wisconsin stars Braelon Allen, Chimere Dike sign merchandise NIL deals with Barstool Sports

Braelon Allen and Chimere Dike are adding to their name, image, and likeness sponsorship portfolios through deals with Barstool Sports.

The University of Wisconsin sophomore running back and junior receiver will receive portions of the sales of T-shirts and sweatshirts with their images. Each player's design features an illustration of him carrying a football above his name in large lettering. T-Shirts are $30, while crewneck sweatshirts are $47 and hoodies are $50.

Allen already has signed NIL deals with performance apparel company Iron Joc and sponsored a charity softball game this summer. Dike used NIL opportunities to host a youth camp this summer.

Barstool Sports’ Dan “Big Cat” Katz, a UW alumnus, announced the deal with Allen, while Dike tweeted out his deal. Katz, the host of the Pardon My Take podcast, worked with safety Collin Wilder last season to sell “The Grit Factory” hats after Wilder debuted it on the sidelines of the Badgers’ win over Iowa.

Katz was also on the stage after the Badgers men’s basketball team’s win over Purdue at the Kohl Center in February, which clinched at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title for UW.