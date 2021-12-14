 Skip to main content
Wisconsin safety Collin Wilder shares details of injury that will hold him out of Las Vegas Bowl
Wisconsin safety Collin Wilder shares details of injury that will hold him out of Las Vegas Bowl

University of Wisconsin seniors Jake Ferguson, Tyler Beach, Caesar Williams and Collin Wilder speak to the media after the Badgers defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers 35-28 on Senior Day, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

University of Wisconsin safety Collin Wilder was ready to unleash some trash-talking responses to Minnesota’s sideline after the first play from scrimmage two weeks ago.

Wilder had been flagged for targeting and during the referees’ review of the play, some Gophers were yelling for him to get off the field. Wilder didn’t think the flag would hold up after review, but it did and he was ejected from the game, ending his afternoon early.

He didn’t know that play would also end his college football career.

Wilder’s upper back started feeling off as he sat on the sideline and UW doctors got him X-rayed at Huntington Bank Stadium. Those scans didn’t reveal any structural damage, but the MRI he received when back in Madison revealed stretched ligaments that connect to his spine. After consulting with a number of doctors, Wilder was told he needed to heal for about six weeks and miss the Badgers’ Las Vegas Bowl against Arizona State.

“It’s just tough, tough for a lot of reasons,” Wilder said Tuesday. “I love playing here and playing with these guys means the most to me.”

Wilder’s teammates know how much it hurts him to not play. Wilder shared that when he told players in UW’s locker room, he got all his tears out.

“He means a lot to this team, he’s the heartbeat of this team,” senior cornerback Faion Hicks said of Wilder. “He gets us going every day. Before the game, he’s the one in the middle of the circle talking to us, getting us ready to go. To lose that on the field is huge, having that leadership on the field and having that safety blanket while you’re in a game, it means a lot.

“I know Collin would give his left nut to play in this game with us.”

UW will lean on senior safety John Torchio to fill in for Wilder, as it did in its 23-13 loss against Minnesota. Travian Blaylock and Hunter Wohler will also likely see time at safety. Wilder was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection this season after racking up 32 tackles (sixth on the team), three interceptions and a forced fumble that he recovered.

After joining UW as a walk-on transfer in 2018, Wilder has 81 tackles, 4½ for loss, 16 passes defended and five interceptions with the program.

Wilder said he felt as though he had the hot hand in the safety group and was playing well, which makes missing the bowl game sting even more. Wilder said doctors have told him he can return to full workouts Jan. 8, but he can do lower-body exercises for now. He plans to pursue a pro career and will begin preparing for the NFL draft.

“I'm excited that I still have all that to look forward to,” Wilder said. “NFL scouts and all that, I want them to know this ain't a big deal. Like, I'll heal up, I'll be fine. But I just I just can't play this game.”

