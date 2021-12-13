Wisconsin safety Collin Wilder out for Las Vegas Bowl with 'very serious' injury

“Coach Chryst, coach Leonhard, I truly can’t thank y’all enough for believing in me. I came in here with a lot of question marks and y’all still believed that I would be a great fit here and I would make an impact for this team and program.

“Coach Leonhard … I came in here still struggling to find a passion for football again, and you lit a fire inside of me and a passion inside of me that I’ll forever carry with me with football for the rest of my life.”

Wilder did not offer specifics about his injury in his video and he wasn't available to speak to reporters until Tuesday.

Wilder has been a vocal leader for the Badgers, especially over the past two seasons. His fiery words after UW lost to Notre Dame at Soldier Field caught the attention of many and he made national headlines when a part of his Halloween costume — a trucker hat with the words “The Grit Factory” written on it — became a prop given to the three Badgers who created turnovers in a win over Iowa at Camp Randall.