Wisconsin safety Collin Wilder out for Las Vegas Bowl with 'very serious' injury

The University of Wisconsin football team with be without one of its leaders on defense for its matchup against Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Sixth-year senior Collin Wilder will not be able to play in the game, his last in a UW uniform, due to a “very serious” injury. Wilder was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection this season after racking up 32 tackles (sixth on the team), three interceptions and a forced fumble that he recovered. He was instrumental in helping the Badgers snap an eight-game losing streak against ranked opponents, picking off a pass and ripping the ball away from a receiver to help UW topple Purdue on the road this year. Wilder also had two interceptions to help the Badgers hold off Nebraska on Senior Day.
“I hate to bring this chapter to a close so quickly, but I want to take this time to thank Wisconsin for taking in a transfer, I just want to thank Wisconsin for embracing that and embracing a guy who had no idea what was in store moving from Houston, Texas, to Madison, Wisconsin,” Wilder said in a social media video.
“Coach Chryst, coach Leonhard, I truly can’t thank y’all enough for believing in me. I came in here with a lot of question marks and y’all still believed that I would be a great fit here and I would make an impact for this team and program.
A message from @WilderCollin:— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 13, 2021
"Breaks my heart to say my season and final game at Wisconsin was cut short, but I'll be bringing juice 'till they run me out of Vegas. Through everything all I can say is 𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙠 𝙔𝙤𝙪" pic.twitter.com/z5y3J2pY9U
“Coach Leonhard … I came in here still struggling to find a passion for football again, and you lit a fire inside of me and a passion inside of me that I’ll forever carry with me with football for the rest of my life.”
Wilder did not offer specifics about his injury in his video and he wasn't available to speak to reporters until Tuesday.
Wilder has been a vocal leader for the Badgers, especially over the past two seasons. His fiery words after UW lost to Notre Dame at Soldier Field caught the attention of many and he made national headlines when a part of his Halloween costume — a trucker hat with the words “The Grit Factory” written on it — became a prop given to the three Badgers who created turnovers in a win over Iowa at Camp Randall.
“You talk about a guy that loves playing and loves football,” UW coach Paul Chryst said of Wilder. “Was so valuable to this team. That’s what I was hinting at at every press conference, we had a group of guys and he was certainly one of them, that just brought great energy and truly the team (first). ‘What do we need to do?’ He's a blast and he has been the whole time. And you forget he’s a transfer — he’s been here a long time, but he invested in his teammates. I don't know if I've ever used it, but you hear it and I think it’s accurate, he was an emotional leader for the team as much as a vocal leader. But you can tell he loves playing the game and that came out and that can be contagious.”
Wilder spent his first two college seasons at Houston, close to his hometown of Katy, Texas. But after suffering a knee injury as a sophomore, he decided to transfer to UW. After starting his UW career as a walk-on, he earned a scholarship and played in 32 games with the Badgers, making 14 starts including 11 this season. Wilder has 81 tackles, 4½ for loss, 16 passes defended and five interceptions with the Badgers.
His final play for UW was the first snap on defense in the regular-season finale against Minnesota, when he was ejected for targeting.
“To my teammates, to my dogs, to my brothers for life … I will forever miss the grind with y’all and knowing that every single day I get to wake up and be with y’all. That’s what truly means the most to me.
“I can be mad, I can be upset with that fact of I can’t play because of a very serious injury. I have zero regrets. I can go to sleep at night knowing I gave this game and I gave this this program everything I had. I have so much to be grateful for and I can’t thank Wisconsin enough for taking a chance on me and giving me the time of my life.”
Get to know the Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 football recruiting class
MYLES BURKETT
Myles Burkett became the Badgers’ first Class of 2022 recruit when he announced his decision in January.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder from Franklin is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and Rivals, and showed great mobility and arm strength in his junior season. He battled back from a knee injury as a sophomore to throw for 1,236 and 11 touchdowns and rush for 180 yards and a score in a pandemic-shortened season.
He’s the first in-state quarterback to earn a scholarship out of high school since 2011.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM❤️ #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/WTTxsW9EE1— ⚡️Myles Burkett⚡️ (@therealmylesb10) January 30, 2021
BARRETT NELSON
As his recruiting stock started to rise, the Badgers were able to secure a commitment from Fall Rivers’ Barrett Nelson in late June.
The offensive tackle was 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds after his junior season, and his quickness off the ball has made him a load on both the offensive and defensive lines. Nelson is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star on Rivals.
He had offers from Iowa State, Northwestern, Nebraska, Purdue and others before choosing UW.
Nelson’s father, Todd, was a Badgers offensive lineman in the late 1980s, and his brother, Jack, is currently an offensive lineman for UW.
Home grown❤️🤍#committed @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/xhPgpZRQOf— Barrett Nelson (@BarrettNelson9) June 21, 2021
JT SEAGREAVES
After wowing UW coaches at a pair of camps, Monroe tight end JT Seagreaves accepted a scholarship offer in late June.
Seagreaves is an intriguing prospect for the Badgers — at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, he has the physical frame to grow into an imposing tight end, and he possesses sprinter speeds. He’s averaged more than 21 yards per catch each of the past two seasons and was starting to gain more Power Five conference interested when he committed to UW.
Seagreaves is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star according to Rivals.
Excited to announce I am officially a Wisconsin Badger!🔴⚪️ @BadgerFootball #Committed pic.twitter.com/AotFjncvN3— JTSeagreaves (@JtSeagreaves) June 21, 2021
CADE YACAMELLI
In multiple trips to UW’s campus in June, Cade Yacamelli was called “a football player” by UW coaches rather than locking him into a position. He earned a scholarship offer after an impressive camp workout and accepted it in late June.
The consensus three-star athlete was starting to earn more recruiting attention from Power Five schools when he accepted the Badgers’ offer. UW was the first Power Five offer for the 6-foot, 200-pounder. He’s played receiver, running back and defensive back in high school, but likely projects as a receiver or defensive back in college.
The Penn Trafford High School product has good quickness and change-of-direction that make him dangerous with the ball in his hands.
HOME!!! 🔴⚪️ #Committed pic.twitter.com/2r6BpgDuAI— Cade Yacamelli (@cyacamelli) June 21, 2021
A’KHOURY LYDE
When A’Khoury Lyde accepted a UW scholarship offer in late June, he became the first player on the defensive side of the ball to commit in the 2022 class.
Lyde (5-foot-11, 170 pounds), a consensus three-star recruit, has strong ball skills and a willingness to hit that separates him from other cornerbacks.
The Wayne, New Jersey, native is the eighth-ranked player in his state, per Rivals.
MADTOWN WHAT’S UP!!!! pic.twitter.com/VH4GuSLe4j— A’khoury Z. Lyde (@Akhoury17) June 22, 2021
TOMMY MCINTOSH
The Badgers landed a tall, speedy receiver when Tommy McIntosh committed in late June.
The DeWitt, Michigan, native stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 200 pounds. He uses his body to shield off defenders at the point of the catch and does well catching the ball away from his body. His Hudl page lists a 4.47-second 40-yard dash time, and he has breakaway speed when he gets in the open field and can use his long strides.
A consensus three-star wide receiver chose the Badgers over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.
#AGTG committed 110%‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/u3BRLBakbn— Tommy McIntosh (@TMcIntosh44) June 23, 2021
CURTIS NEAL
UW beefed up its defensive front by landing defensive tackle Curtis Neal.
Neal — a 6-foot-2, 310-pounder — had more than 25 scholarship offers, and reportedly was deciding between UW and Ohio State at the end of his recruiting process. Neal is a product of William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina, where the Badgers found receiver Devin Chandler in last year’s cycle.
Neal, with his size and strength, likely fits best as a nose tackle in the Badgers’ 3-4 scheme.
Thank you mamma. Now dry your eyes, you made a man of I❤️ pic.twitter.com/vNj7Smipek— Curtis Neal (@CurtisNeal97) June 25, 2021
AVYONNE JONES
Jim Leonhard may have found another rangy, smart cornerback to add to his secondary in Avyonne Jones, who committed in to UW in late June.
Jones — who hails from Southlake, Texas — was on campus the weekend of June 18 for an official visit and had narrowed an extensive offer list to UW and California. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back was previously committed to Oklahoma State, but retracted that commitment in late May.
With good recovery speed and a good feel for getting his hands between a receiver’s at the point of the catch, the consensus three-star prospect is a good fit for what UW cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat said he wants from his position group.
Blessed pic.twitter.com/sCVuz8Il0P— Avyonne Jones (@AvyonneJ) June 28, 2021
JOE BRUNNER
The Badgers landed the top-ranked player in Wisconsin for the sixth consecutive recruiting class when Joe Brunner committed the last week of June.
Brunner — a 6-foot-6, 300-pound prospect from Milwaukee who attends Whitefish Bay High School — is a consensus four-star recruit and a top-10 offensive tackle in the nation.
He held at least 16 Power Five scholarship offers, including ones from a majority of the Big Ten Conference, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon and Tennessee.
I’m staying home‼️‼️110% committed to the University of Wisconsin #BADA22BADGERS— Joe Brunner (@brunnerjoe_) June 29, 2021
Photo credit:@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/1Cr9PJgULK
VINNY ANTHONY II
Receiver Vinny Anthony II — a consensus three-star receiver prospect from Louisville, Kentucky — joined UW's class on June 30.
Possessing a good burst of speed and long arms that extend his catch radius, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Anthony has a chance to play across the formation as a receiver.
Anthony chose UW over Cincinnati and Duke.
#OnWisconsin🔥 @LMHSCoachWolfe @MaleBulldogs @coachnatejones pic.twitter.com/mIV73dWo6K— Vinny Anthony II (@VinnyAnthony1) June 30, 2021
AUSTIN BROWN
Austin Brown — who hails from Johnston City, Illinois, a small town outside of Carbondale — was considering offers from Boston College, Illinois, Michigan and Northwestern before choosing UW. The consensus three-star safety prospect had 21 known scholarship offers.
Brown committed to UW on the Fourth of July.
At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, he has a good frame already and his high school film shows a willingness to lay big hits and attack blockers. He also plays quarterback for Johnston City.
125% committed🦡‼️ #OnWisconsin @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/B9OV9lBLjX— Austin Brown (@austintyler_25) July 4, 2021
TRISTAN MONDAY
UW added an athletic defensive line prospect in mid-November when Tristan Monday flipped his commitment from Arizona to the Badgers.
UW was interested in Monday since he arrived in high school, but his size then didn't lend itself to a natural position fit in the Badgers' defense. Now standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 240 pounds, he'll start his career as a defensive end. UW offered him a scholarship in early November and he accepted it after visiting campus Nov. 12-14.
Monday is a consensus three-star recruit from Scottsdale, Arizona, who had offers from Arizona, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State and Iowa State.
After much discussion and thought, Tristan has changed his commitment and will be accepting a football scholarship offer from the University of Wisconsin. He has the utmost respect and admiration for the University of Arizona but this is an opportunity he cannot ignore. pic.twitter.com/hqf8GGqZwp— Tim Monday (@pappamonday) November 16, 2021
AIDAN VAUGHAN
Vaughan, a 6-foot-4 linebacker from Walled Lake, Michigan, committed to UW in late November, choosing the Badgers over offers from programs like Colorado, Florida State, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and others.
Vaughan is rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals.
Vaughan has been a late-riser on the recruiting trail, with all of his Power Five offers coming since October, but he has potential to be an inside or outside linebacker for the Badgers. He could fill the big-bodied outside ‘backer role that C.J. Goetz currently has for UW or could be a hybrid type of linebacker like UW pulled in with Jake Ratzlaff in the 2021 cycle.
All glory to god🙏— Aidan Vaughan (@AidanVaughan5) November 22, 2021
100% committed ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/y8gaSuDbmb