Wisconsin safety Collin Wilder out for Las Vegas Bowl with 'very serious' injury
University of Wisconsin safety Collin Wilder speaks to the media after the Badgers defeated the No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes 27-7 on Oct. 30, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

The University of Wisconsin football team with be without one of its leaders on defense for its matchup against Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Sixth-year senior Collin Wilder will not be able to play in the game, his last in a UW uniform, due to a “very serious” injury. Wilder was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection this season after racking up 32 tackles (sixth on the team), three interceptions and a forced fumble that he recovered. He was instrumental in helping the Badgers snap an eight-game losing streak against ranked opponents, picking off a pass and ripping the ball away from a receiver to help UW topple Purdue on the road this year. Wilder also had two interceptions to help the Badgers hold off Nebraska on Senior Day.

“I hate to bring this chapter to a close so quickly, but I want to take this time to thank Wisconsin for taking in a transfer, I just want to thank Wisconsin for embracing that and embracing a guy who had no idea what was in store moving from Houston, Texas, to Madison, Wisconsin,” Wilder said in a social media video.

“Coach Chryst, coach Leonhard, I truly can’t thank y’all enough for believing in me. I came in here with a lot of question marks and y’all still believed that I would be a great fit here and I would make an impact for this team and program.

“Coach Leonhard … I came in here still struggling to find a passion for football again, and you lit a fire inside of me and a passion inside of me that I’ll forever carry with me with football for the rest of my life.”

Wilder did not offer specifics about his injury in his video and he wasn't available to speak to reporters until Tuesday. 

Wilder has been a vocal leader for the Badgers, especially over the past two seasons. His fiery words after UW lost to Notre Dame at Soldier Field caught the attention of many and he made national headlines when a part of his Halloween costume — a trucker hat with the words “The Grit Factory” written on it — became a prop given to the three Badgers who created turnovers in a win over Iowa at Camp Randall.

“You talk about a guy that loves playing and loves football,” UW coach Paul Chryst said of Wilder. “Was so valuable to this team. That’s what I was hinting at at every press conference, we had a group of guys and he was certainly one of them, that just brought great energy and truly the team (first). ‘What do we need to do?’ He's a blast and he has been the whole time. And you forget he’s a transfer — he’s been here a long time, but he invested in his teammates. I don't know if I've ever used it, but you hear it and I think it’s accurate, he was an emotional leader for the team as much as a vocal leader. But you can tell he loves playing the game and that came out and that can be contagious.”

Wilder spent his first two college seasons at Houston, close to his hometown of Katy, Texas. But after suffering a knee injury as a sophomore, he decided to transfer to UW. After starting his UW career as a walk-on, he earned a scholarship and played in 32 games with the Badgers, making 14 starts including 11 this season. Wilder has 81 tackles, 4½ for loss, 16 passes defended and five interceptions with the Badgers.

His final play for UW was the first snap on defense in the regular-season finale against Minnesota, when he was ejected for targeting.

“To my teammates, to my dogs, to my brothers for life … I will forever miss the grind with y’all and knowing that every single day I get to wake up and be with y’all. That’s what truly means the most to me.

“I can be mad, I can be upset with that fact of I can’t play because of a very serious injury. I have zero regrets. I can go to sleep at night knowing I gave this game and I gave this this program everything I had. I have so much to be grateful for and I can’t thank Wisconsin enough for taking a chance on me and giving me the time of my life.”

