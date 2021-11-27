 Skip to main content
Wisconsin safety Collin Wilder ejected on first play of game against Minnesota
University of Wisconsin seniors Jake Ferguson, Tyler Beach, Caesar Williams and Collin Wilder speak to the media after the Badgers defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers 35-28 on Senior Day, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

Collin Wilder's final Battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe game lasted one play.

The University of Wisconsin senior safety was ejected one play into Saturday's regular-season finale at Minnesota's Huntington Bank Stadium on a targeting call. He lowered his shoulder into Gophers receiver Chris Autman-Bell's helmet, drawing an immediate flag.

The play was reviewed and confirmed, and Wilder was ejected.

It's the first time this season that a Badgers defender was called for targeting. Wilder was flagged for targeting last season but was not ejected.

The Badgers (8-3, 6-2 Big Ten) are left to lean on starting safety Scott Nelson, and backups John Torchio and Hunter Wohler are expected to have increased roles in Wilder's absence.

Minnesota, which received the opening kickoff, marched down the field in 14 plays on its first drive after the ejection before settling for a 28-yard field goal from kicker Matthew Trickett.

The Badgers need a win Saturday to claim the Big Ten West and book a trip to Indianapolis to face East Division champion Michigan on Dec. 4 in the Big Ten championship.

Wilder had two interceptions last week in the win over Nebraska and has 31 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and three picks this season.

Email Jake Adams at jadams@madison.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520

