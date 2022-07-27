Wisconsin safeties and running backs getting reinforcements

INDIANAPOLIS — The University of Wisconsin safety group got some reinforcement with the return of Titus Toler.

Toler, a junior from Long Beach, California, hasn’t been able to play football since the 2020 season when he was limited to two games due to injuries. He stepped away from the game before the 2021 season despite a spring in which defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard praised his ability to play safety, nickel and in the box.

Paul Chryst told reporters on Wednesday at Big Ten Media Days that Toler’s return to football started in earnest this spring.

“It’s been a process kind of … there’s a combination — there’s some paperwork, but truth is, is what caused him to step away, is that cleared? So you want to take time, not to where you're going to rush him so fast through it that you’re almost setting someone up for failure," Chryst said. "So, right now he's been able to clear every one of those hurdles.”

Toler was present for spring practices, but as an observer on the sideline. He was on the side of summer workouts as well, getting his body ready to return to the game. He’s only appeared in two games for the Badgers, but he had an interception in the season opener against Illinois in 2020. Toler is listed at 5-foot-11, 195 pounds on the Badgers’ initial roster.

UW’s top group of safeties was thinned in spring practices when senior Travian Blaylock tore his ACL, and Blaylock won’t be participating to start fall camp, Chryst said. Toler may be able to push himself into a backup role behind projected starters John Torchio and Hunter Wohler.

From the infirmary

Chryst said the Badgers will have its full complement of running backs to open camp, though some will still be on a pitch count early in the fall.

Senior backs Chez Mellusi (torn ACL) and Brady Schipper (undisclosed) missed all of spring practices with injury, as did junior running back Isaac Guerendo (foot). All three are expected to participate to open camp, though might not be full go until closer to the season. Tight end Jack Eschenbach (right shoulder) missed spring practices as well, but will be healthy to open camp.

UW will be without outside linebacker Aaron Witt (right leg) and inside linebacker Spencer Lytle (undisclosed). Witt hasn’t been healthy since midway through spring practices in 2021.

“That’s not coming as fast as we all (would like), not from lack of work at it,” Chryst said of Witt’s recovery. “That's when you feel hopeless, right? That’s what makes you sick.”

2022 signee’s position set (finally)

UW officially announced Cade Yacamelli in December as part of its class of 2022, but his designated position was “athlete.” That now has changed.

The Badgers now list Yacamelli, a three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals, as a safety, adding another athletic body to the backend of Jim Leonhard’s defense. The 6-foot, 207-pound Pennsylvania native joins Toler, Utah transfer Kamo’i Latu and fellow true freshmen Austin Brown, Deven Magli, Charlie Travis and Jackson Trudgeon as newcomers to UW at that position group.