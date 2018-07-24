CHICAGO — There’s overwhelming support from Big Ten Conference coaches, including the University of Wisconsin’s Paul Chryst, for the new redshirt rule in college football.
Now, Chryst and Co. just have to figure out how to best utilize it.
“There’s not a template to say how we’re going to handle this,” Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said Tuesday at the Big Ten Media Days.
Previously, players used up a season of eligibility if they appeared in even one game. Of course, that season could be regained through the NCAA with a medical redshirt waiver if the player sustained an injury after appearing in three or fewer games early in the season.
Now, players are allowed to appear in as many as four games, and there’s no restriction on what part of the season those appearances are made. In theory, a player could sit out the first nine games of the season, appear in the final four games and still receive a redshirt.
“What’s kind of nice now,” Chryst said, “is you don’t have to decide two weeks into camp or three weeks into camp.”
Chryst used UW redshirt freshman safety Scott Nelson as an example. A hamstring injury slowed Nelson in training camp a year ago, resulting in a no-brainer decision to save a season of eligibility for Nelson by redshirting him. Had the new redshirt rule been in effect in 2017, Nelson could have played later in the season and added depth in the secondary or, at the very least, contributed on special teams while still heading into 2018 with four seasons of eligibility remaining.
Multiple coaches at the Big Ten event mentioned how the new rule will help with roster flexibility, particularly during the second half of the season when wear and tear has impacted the depth chart.
“As we get into really the meat of October and November,” Fitzgerald said, “I think it gives us an opportunity when maybe we have some guys that are banged up … to maybe plug a guy in here or there to continue to have us have competitive depth.”
Michael Deiter found himself in that exact situation late in his true freshman year in 2014. Deiter didn’t play during the regular season, but then-Badgers coach Gary Andersen considered burning Deiter’s redshirt because center Dan Voltz was dealing with an ankle injury heading into UW’s appearance in the Big Ten title game against Ohio State.
As it turned out, Andersen opted not to use Deiter despite the fact Voltz was limited to four plays vs. the Buckeyes. Had the new rule been in place, Deiter could have played and not lost a season of eligibility.
Deiter, a fifth-year senior with 41 career starts, said Tuesday that he’d just heard about the rule change while representing UW in Chicago.
“That’s the first thing I thought about was I probably could have used that,” Deiter said. “I definitely could have stolen some reps and kept my redshirt at the same time. That would have been super helpful for me.
“I would say that I like it because if anyone ever finds themselves in a situation like me, they can grow up a lot playing in four games and helping their team but still getting their (four seasons of eligibility. I think it’s really cool.”
Illinois coach Lovie Smith said the new rule gives staffs the “option of going through a season and knowing for sure what you have in some of the freshmen” instead of having to make snap judgments based on training camp practices.
Still, there’s going to be a feeling-out process for coaches as they figure out how to use the rule to benefit each individual.
“You hate to save a guy for those last four games and not put them in the game,” Meyer said. “So it’s still to be determined. I think the rule’s good. I think it’s good for the student-athlete, which is what matters.”
One of the challenges for true freshmen, particularly those who are on the redshirt bubble, is the grind of going through a season once the decision has been made to save a season of eligibility.
Now that the window to make that decision has been extended, Chryst believes it will be easier for those types of players to stay engaged.
“It could add value to playing,” Chryst said, “and I think it’ll also change their mindset because they’re not checked out, ‘Oh, I’m just redshirting.’ ”
However, Chryst made it clear he’ll be judicious in terms of playing time for young players. The new rule gives him more flexibility, but doesn’t mean he’ll toss true freshmen into the mix just for the sake of doing it.
“I still believe that you have to make sure the players are ready to play,” he said. “It’s wrong of you to put a guy on the field if he’s not ready.”