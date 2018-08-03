Defensive lineman Kayden Lyles and offensive lineman Jon Dietzen both ran with the first team at new positions during the University of Wisconsin’s first, non-padded fall camp practice Thursday.
Lyles, a 6-foot-3, 323-pound redshirt freshman, made the switch from offensive line to nose tackle this summer. The Badgers threw the Middleton High product in at defensive end Thursday, however, alongside Olive Sagapolu at nose guard and redshirt freshman Aaron Vopal at the other end spot.
“I think Kayden, he’s got the athletic makeup as far as size and strength and quickness,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. "I think his football knowledge, (the position change) wasn’t going to throw him off. We weren’t going to lose him. He’s a guy that’s ready to take it and go, and Olive’s been great with him. Those two are close off the field as well, so it was kind of natural. I just think there’s a lot in his physical makeup and kind of mentally where he was at."
UW needed Lyles on defense to bolster depth after junior end Garrett Rand suffered a season-ending Achilles injury this summer. Sophomore Isaiahh Loudermilk, initially the other projected starter at defensive end, remains out after offseason knee surgery and could miss the Badgers’ first few games.
Dietzen starts camp ahead of sophomore Cole Van Lanen, who many thought to be the favorite to start at left tackle this season after Michael Deiter’s switch back to left guard.
Dietzen, a junior, lost more than 10 pounds this offseason as he moved the other direction from Deiter — left guard to left tackle. He missed spring practice after repairing a torn labrum in each hip — injuries he played with throughout last season — but Dietzen said Wednesday that the mental reps he took in March and April would help him jump into fall camp ready to compete at the position.
“Even in the spring we were kind of talking about it,” Dietzen said Wednesday. "It was something that (offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph) wanted to start implementing and have me start to see that. In the spring I was out, so he wanted me to start to see that mental part of tackle. Because he knows physically, we’re all older now and we can handle ourselves, so it’s more the mental side that we all need to strap in, and I think that helped."
Freshman defensive backs see plenty of reps
While many position battles in the secondary could remain ongoing throughout camp, UW lined up with two redshirt freshmen in its first-team unit Thursday.
Safety Scott Nelson took reps alongside three-year starter D’Cota Dixon as expected, while Faion Hicks joined Dontye Carriere-Williams with the first team at cornerback.
Sophomore Madison Cone took the majority of first-team reps with Carriere-Williams this spring, but Cone, Hicks and sophomore Caesar Williams are all expected to battle for a starting job.
True freshman Reggie Pearson took initial second-team reps with Patrick Johnson at safety. Another true freshman, Travian Blaylock, played safety during drills after being listed as a cornerback on UW’s roster.
Extra points
The initial second-team defensive line during Thursday’s drills included true freshman Bryson Williams at nose tackle with junior David Pfaff and redshirt freshman Matt Henningsen at end. ... Those fielding punts during special teams drills Thursday were Danny Davis, Kendric Pryor, Jack Dunn, Aron Cruickshank, Cade Green and Mike Gregoire. ... Running back Garrett Groshek was limited Thursday with a right arm injury. Tight end Zander Neuville and running back Bradrick Shaw, who both suffered ACL tears against Minnesota on Nov. 25, were not listed on the injury report.