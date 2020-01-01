Wisconsin's Aron Cruickshank has record day returning kicks as Badgers fall to Ducks in Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. — The smallest player on the University of Wisconsin football team’s roster made arguably the biggest contribution to the team’s attempt to win a Rose Bowl.
In front of more than 90,000 people, Badgers’ sophomore receiver and kick returner Aron Cruickshank — listed at 5-foot-9 and 161 pounds — shined bright despite his team’s 28-27 loss. He returned four kickoffs for a total of 194 yards, including a 95-yard touchdown that answered Oregon’s opening-drive score.
That total is the second-most in UW history in a bowl game, behind only Jared Abbrederis’ 201 yards in the 2012 Rose Bowl against Oregon. The big difference? Abbrederis needed a program-record eight returns to produce his yardage.
“Our kickoff return unit trusted me, I trusted them and we just both did our part. I just showed my ability at the end,” Cruickshank said.
“It was just preparation. We had a longer time of preparation, it wasn’t just a week. So I had more time to just watch film and pick out the different lanes, see what tendencies different guys had. It was just confidence, just being confident — I’ve done it before. My team trusted me to make a big play, so I was confident.”
On his touchdown, which came after No. 7 Oregon (12-2) opened the game with a long scoring drive, Cruickshank followed a wave of blockers up the Ducks’ sideline before outrunning Oregon’s DJ James to the end zone.
It was his second kick return score of the year, with the other coming at Nebraska on Nov. 16. His two kick-return TDs tie him with Ira Matthews (1976) and Nick Davis (1999) for the most in a single season at UW. He also etched his name in the Rose Bowl record books with the third-most kick-return yards in a game and the second-best kick-return average (48.5).
“He's a momentum shifter in himself,” senior linebacker Chris Orr said. “You know that if you gave something up, he's going to set our offense up with good field position. They'll get it in there and we'll handle our business on defense. It's just a calmness that he brings.”
Cruickshank’s other long return of the day, a 47-yarder in the second quarter, helped the Badgers’ offense get rolling for what became a go-ahead drive before halftime.
UW junior running back Jonathan Taylor said Cruickshank gave the Badgers’ sideline big lifts throughout the Rose Bowl.
“You get a guy electric like that on the return, you think it can go any given moment. You're always on the edge of your seat when he's back there,” Taylor said. “But we know that he's a playmaker and he sets us up with great returns and we have to capitalize on that.”
Oregon started the game by trying to pin Cruickshank into a corner of the field with its kicks, but after he had two long returns in the first half, the Ducks started kicking it away from him. Cruickshank still tallied two returns for 56 yards in the second half.
“For that part, we knew that they were going to start kicking away, I just started moving over,” he said. “It didn’t really matter if they kicked it away, I was still going to go to it.”
The No. 11 Badgers (10-4) have plenty of mistakes they’ll be upset with themselves for after the Rose Bowl, but one crucial error came on the play Oregon took its final lead.
After the Ducks’ senior quarterback Justin Herbert ran in a 30-yard touchdown, UW’s Faion Hicks was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for running into Herbert well into the end zone. Replays appeared to show Hicks being pushed into Herbert, but the penalty pushed the ensuing kickoff up to the 50 and allowed Camden Lewis to kick a touchback and keep the ball out of Cruickshank’s hands.
Cruickshank said he couldn’t appreciate his performance because the outcome wasn’t what he wanted.
“At the end of this, I’ll probably look at it as an achievement. But right now, I just see it as another ‘L,’” he said. “I just didn’t do whatever it took. Right now, it hurts, but maybe when I get home I’ll probably be like, ‘Oh, that was cool.’”
