Wisconsin's Aron Cruickshank has record day returning kicks as Badgers fall to Ducks in Rose Bowl

Oregon started the game by trying to pin Cruickshank into a corner of the field with its kicks, but after he had two long returns in the first half, the Ducks started kicking it away from him. Cruickshank still tallied two returns for 56 yards in the second half.

“For that part, we knew that they were going to start kicking away, I just started moving over,” he said. “It didn’t really matter if they kicked it away, I was still going to go to it.”

The No. 11 Badgers (10-4) have plenty of mistakes they’ll be upset with themselves for after the Rose Bowl, but one crucial error came on the play Oregon took its final lead.

After the Ducks’ senior quarterback Justin Herbert ran in a 30-yard touchdown, UW’s Faion Hicks was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for running into Herbert well into the end zone. Replays appeared to show Hicks being pushed into Herbert, but the penalty pushed the ensuing kickoff up to the 50 and allowed Camden Lewis to kick a touchback and keep the ball out of Cruickshank’s hands.

Cruickshank said he couldn’t appreciate his performance because the outcome wasn’t what he wanted.