Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen signs merchandise NIL deal with Barstool Sports

Braelon Allen is adding to his name, image, and likeness sponsorship portfolio through a deal with Barstool Sports.

The University of Wisconsin sophomore running back will receive a portion of the sales of T-shirts and sweatshirts with an illustration of him carrying a football above his name in large lettering. T-Shirts are $30, while crewneck sweatshirts are $47 and hoodies are $50.

Allen already has signed NIL deals with performance apparel company IronJoc and sponsored a charity softball game this summer.

Barstool Sports’ Dan “Big Cat” Katz, a UW alumnus, announced the deal with Allen. Katz, the host of the Pardon My Take podcast, worked with safety Collin Wilder last season to sell “The Grit Factory” hats after Wilder debuted it on the sidelines of the Badgers’ win over Iowa.

Katz was also on the stage after the Badgers men’s basketball team’s win over Purdue at the Kohl Center in February, which clinched at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title for UW.