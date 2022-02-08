Wisconsin receiver Isaac Smith to transfer

Smith’s departure continues an offseason overhaul for the wide receiver room. Smith is the third receiver from last season’s roster to transfer after training camp, following Devin Chandler and A.J. Abbott. Seniors Danny Davis, Jack Dunn and Kendric Pryor also won’t return after Dunn and Pryor exhausted their eligibility.

UW has five freshmen (three scholarship, two walk-on) joining the wide receiver group, along with junior Dean Engram moving from corner and transfer sophomore Keontez Lewis coming in from UCLA. Junior Chimere Dike has the most experience in the room after starting as a freshman and serving as the No. 3 receiver last season. Sophomores Markus Allen and Skyler Bell showed promise in limited action in 2021, while Stephan Bracey could parlay his success as a returner into some reps on offense.