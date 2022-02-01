Wisconsin receiver A.J. Abbott enters transfer portal as Badgers continue to reshape receiving corps

The wide receiver position for the University of Wisconsin football team continued turning over Tuesday with A.J. Abbott entering the transfer portal.

Abbott — a 6-foot-2 target from Northville, Michigan — departs UW as a graduate transfer after playing in 15 games, mostly on special teams. He caught three passes for 19 yards in his UW career. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

UW has brought in three scholarship receivers in the 2022 recruiting class (Vinny Anthony, Chris Brooks Jr., Tommy McIntosh), moved junior cornerback Dean Engram to wide receiver, brought in transfer Keontez Lewis from UCLA, and has two walk-ons at the spot.

