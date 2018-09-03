Senior outside linebacker Arrington Farrar has left the University of Wisconsin football team, a UW official confirmed Monday.
The Wisconsin Sports Zone Network was the first to report the news, stating the move happened last week and that Farrar is still in school working towards his degree.
Farrar came to Madison as a highly ranked recruit from Atlanta and played as a true freshman at safety in 2015.
He moved to inside linebacker last season before switching to outside linebacker this year. Farrar failed to beat out Christian Bell for a spot on the Badgers' two-deep depth chart and did not appear to be in line for a major role on defense this season.