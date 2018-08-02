University of Wisconsin offensive tackle Patrick Kasl left the team recently to focus solely on academics.
Coach Paul Chryst announced the news about the sophomore, a biomedical engineering major, Wednesday during the Badgers' local media day at Camp Randall Stadium, saying Kasl made the decision after his involvement in a "really dynamic summer program."
"He's a smart kid. Like, amazingly smart," UW offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph said. "For him, I think there were some things academically and some opportunities for him that were pretty special and that aren't there for everyone. I think they were things that he wanted to embrace and didn't want to feel like he was not giving everything he could to what we were doing. I just think he came at peace at saying, OK, this is what I want to pursue with everything I've got."
Kasl came to Madison as a heavily recruited prospect and would have likely slotted in as the Badgers' No. 2 right tackle this year. Kasl briefly saw the field during the final two games of last season as a blocking tight end after Zander Neuville tore his ACL.
The Wyoming, Minn., native's departure hurts UW's tackle depth this season, and he was thought to be a strong candidate to start for the Badgers later in his career.
Kasl left some practices early this spring to attend class, and after his summer program opted to cut his career short.
"I think there were conflicts that would come up at times that I think he felt like he was always pulling away a little bit from here," Rudolph said. "Even though we made things as easy as we could, I think he just felt like, I need to do this."
Dietzen healthy after playing through pain
UW offensive lineman Jon Dietzen revealed Wednesday that he played the entirety of last season with a torn labrum in both hips.
The junior said he suffered the injuries during fall camp last year and waited until after the season to undergo surgery. He missed spring practice but enters the Badgers' first fall practice Thursday 100 percent healthy.
"I'm feeling miles, miles better," Dietzen said. "I was playing through a lot of pain last season."
Now able to move much more freely, Dietzen feels prepared to make the switch from left guard to left tackle this season, where he'll compete for a starting job with sophomore Cole Van Lanen.
Dietzen started 20 games at left guard the past two years, but Michael Dieter's move from left tackle to a more natural position of left guard means Dietzen's forced to battle the promising Van Lanen at tackle.
The 6-foot-6, 323-pound Dietzen, who dropped more than 10 pounds this offseason, said he played tackle at Seymour High and believes the position could suit him well.
"I definitely think what I've done so far within the position, it feels pretty comfortable," Dietzen said. "There's a lot more freedom with your movements that will favor me a lot, I feel like, so I think it'll be a good fit."