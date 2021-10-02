Wisconsin offensive line slows down Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson, but Wolverines pass rush shines anyway

First-year Michigan defensive coordinator Mike McDonald lined Hutchinson up on both sides of the defensive line in a nearly 50-50 split, with Hutchinson playing largely a stand-up pass rusher role most of the game.

Wisconsin mostly opted to let Bruss and Beach take on Hutchinson one-on-one with little help from running backs or tight ends and almost no double teams. Occasionally, TEs Jake Ferguson and Jack Eschenbach blocked the talented defensive end alone when UW ran away him.

It was sign of trust from UW’s coaching staff that they left both tackles on an island against one of the country’s best pass rushers, who came in with 5.5 sacks, eight QB hurries, no missed tackles and a 90.8 grade overall from Pro Football Focus.

Despite being left out of the QB feast, Hutchinson still made his presence felt. He recorded three tackles (two solo) and half a tackle for loss.

On the play that knocked out Mertz, linebacker Josh Ross occupied UW guard Josh Seltzner while Hutchinson took a wide approach around the left tackle, freeing up an untouched Hill to tee off on Mertz.