Wisconsin offensive line slows down Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson, but Wolverines pass rush shines anyway

The University of Wisconsin offensive line knew it had to account for Michigan standout Aidan Hutchinson.
Badgers tackles Logan Bruss and Tyler Beach largely did the job, limiting the future pro to three tackles and a quarterback hit. Most importantly, they didn’t allow a single sack, the first time Hutchinson was held to zero this season.
The unit didn't fare as well against the rest of the Wolverines’ front, though, in a 38-17 loss as the rest of the Wolverines’ defense feasted on Badgers quarterbacks to the tune of six sacks, including a costly third-down sack of Graham Mertz on a cornerback blitz by Daxton Hill that knocked Mertz out of the game in the third quarter with a chest injury. Mertz was later sent to the hospital.
It was the best performance of the season for UM’s pass rush. The 14th-ranked Wolverines got to Mertz and backup Chase Wolf nine total times — six sacks, one that forced a fumble recovered by Michigan, and three QB hits.
David Ojabo had a breakout performance with 2.5 sacks, the forced fumble and seven tackles (four solo).
“That obviously ups our confidence going out to further games,” Ojabo said. “Like I said, everybody know what Aidan’s about, so it’s on us to step up and help him out but ultimately help the team. But it feels good to finally contribute to smacking the quarterback.”
First-year Michigan defensive coordinator Mike McDonald lined Hutchinson up on both sides of the defensive line in a nearly 50-50 split, with Hutchinson playing largely a stand-up pass rusher role most of the game.
Wisconsin mostly opted to let Bruss and Beach take on Hutchinson one-on-one with little help from running backs or tight ends and almost no double teams. Occasionally, TEs Jake Ferguson and Jack Eschenbach blocked the talented defensive end alone when UW ran away him.
It was sign of trust from UW’s coaching staff that they left both tackles on an island against one of the country’s best pass rushers, who came in with 5.5 sacks, eight QB hurries, no missed tackles and a 90.8 grade overall from Pro Football Focus.
Despite being left out of the QB feast, Hutchinson still made his presence felt. He recorded three tackles (two solo) and half a tackle for loss.
On the play that knocked out Mertz, linebacker Josh Ross occupied UW guard Josh Seltzner while Hutchinson took a wide approach around the left tackle, freeing up an untouched Hill to tee off on Mertz.
“He’s the leader of this entire defense along with J-Ross (linebacker Josh Ross), Brad Hawkins and all the other seniors,” Hill said when asked about Hutchinson’s energy after big plays, thumping his chest and jumping up and down. “Aidan, he’s just a high-energy guy. He wants to see everyone do well, and we did that today. I feel like his energy kind of fed on all of our energy, which is good seeing him (do that). He makes everything a lot easier for us. And once we do our jobs, it’s easier for him, too.”
Analysis: Graham Mertz showed he's Wisconsin's best quarterback. His injury stunted offense's progress
In the first quarter, Hutchinson applied pressure from the right side, beating tackle Bruss and forcing Jack Nelson to wrap up Hutchinson (no hold was called) in a desperate attempt to prevent him from getting to Mertz. Hutchinson missed, but Mertz was sacked anyway by Christopher Hinton from the left side as he stepped up into the pocket.
In the second quarter, Hutchinson beat Beach with a swim move and stopped Chez Mellusi on third-and-1 to force fourth down. UW converted on the next play.
In the fourth quarter, Hutchinson flushed Wolf from the pocket when he again beat Bruss. Wolf completed the pass for a first down.
Email Jake Adams at jadams@madison.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520