Wisconsin, Notre Dame have rescheduled their game at Lambeau Field, Barry Alvarez says. But when?

The University of Wisconsin and Notre Dame both quickly committed to rescheduling the 2020 football game at Lambeau Field that was canceled because of the pandemic.

It's done, Badgers athletic director Barry Alvarez said.

"We've got it rescheduled. We'll announce that soon," Alvarez said on his May 12 radio show. "Notre Dame was able to clear a date, we were able to clear a date and make things happen. We're going to play that."

Alvarez, who's less than six weeks away from retiring as athletic director, didn't spill a date or a season for the reworked game in Green Bay. UW has its non-conference schedule full through the 2027 season with the exception of one opening in 2026.

There's also the chance UW and Notre Dame moved around other games to accommodate an earlier meeting. Green Bay Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy said last year the sides were looking at 2022 as an option.