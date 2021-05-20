Wisconsin, Notre Dame have rescheduled their game at Lambeau Field, Barry Alvarez says. But when?

The University of Wisconsin and Notre Dame both quickly committed to rescheduling the 2020 football game at Lambeau Field that was canceled because of the pandemic.
It's done, Badgers athletic director Barry Alvarez said.
"We've got it rescheduled. We'll announce that soon," Alvarez said on his May 12 radio show. "Notre Dame was able to clear a date, we were able to clear a date and make things happen. We're going to play that."
Alvarez, who's less than six weeks away from retiring as athletic director, didn't spill a date or a season for the reworked game in Green Bay. UW has its non-conference schedule full through the 2027 season with the exception of one opening in 2026.
There's also the chance UW and Notre Dame moved around other games to accommodate an earlier meeting. Green Bay Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy said last year the sides were looking at 2022 as an option.
The Badgers have three non-conference openings per season; the scheduled 2022 games are against Washington State, New Mexico State and Illinois State, all at Camp Randall Stadium. Spokespeople for those schools said they weren't aware of changes to the plans for 2022.
UW is already scheduled to play the Fighting Irish in the 2021 season. That game, originally planned as the second year of a neutral-site agreement signed in 2017, is Sept. 25 at Chicago's Soldier Field. The teams haven't played each other since 1964.
Big Ten teams didn't play non-conference games in 2020 as part of a football schedule that was delayed and shortened because of COVID-19. UW home games against Southern Illinois and Appalachian State were wiped out in addition to the Oct. 3 Notre Dame contest.
The Southern Illinois game was pushed back to 2027 with the payout to the Salukis climbing from $500,000 to $625,000. An Appalachian State spokesperson said discussions about rescheduling with the Badgers didn't lead to a future date that worked for both sides.