Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig's play is turning heads, as are his Connect 4 skills

Competitive fire burns bright in Nick Herbig.
It’s clear in his play as an outside linebacker for the University of Wisconsin football team (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten), which takes a four-game winning streak into its 2:30 p.m. game Saturday at Rutgers (4-4, 1-4). But Herbig’s competitiveness extends to the rest of his life. Case in point — Herbig has been carrying a Connect 4 board with him most everywhere he goes, ready to put his skills to the test.
“(Junior linebacker) Marty Strey, he loves playing Connect 4 and we were playing on our phone and he beat me on the phone,” Herbig said. “But I was like, this isn’t even real Connect 4. Let me go get a real Connect 4 board. So I went to Target and bought one, and now it’s become like my thing.”
Connect 4 was the board game of choice for Herbig and his father, Bruce, growing up. Bruce was a counselor at Herbig’s elementary school and he would hold tournaments in the 40 or so minutes between the school’s breakfast club and the start of the school day. If a student could beat Bruce, he’d buy them a pizza. Competitiveness may be genetic with the Herbigs: Bruce never would lose.
Herbig remembers the first time he bested his dad in Connect 4, which came in the sixth grade.
“I casually just got up and left and he was like, ‘We're not going to play like the best out of three? First to two games wins?’” Herbig said. “I was like, ‘Nah, I'm probably not going to play you for a while. I'm just going to take this dub and walk.’”
Bruce remembers the scene a bit differently.
“He didn't walk away, he ran,” Bruce said. “He jumped up and ran … ran one way (across the yard) and back the other, screaming the whole way. And I didn’t play him again until just about a week ago.”
Herbig said senior cornerback Faion Hicks has given him the closest games thus far, but he hasn’t played senior defensive lineman Matt Henningsen, regarded as one of the smartest players on the team.
That’s the lighter side of Herbig’s competitive nature. When dealing with reporters and those around the program, the consensus is Herbig’s a joy to be around. A fun-loving, kind kid.
The other side — the one that powers the 6-foot-2, 227-pound pass rusher through offensive tackles who outweigh him by 100 pounds — is marked by a ferocious work ethic and a drive that flirts with the line between dedicated and obsessive.
“If you talk to Nick, he’s wired different,” junior nose tackle Keeanu Benton said.
“I talked to him and he told me how every rep, if he loses, he felt like he’s losing at life, to an extent. He’s a little crazy. Even if he lose a rep in practice, he gets mad at himself. But I feel like it brings out the best in him. He’s a different type of breed.”
A scary routine
Teammates weren’t up for sharing when asked about how Herbig psyches himself up before a game.
“There’s probably some examples that I shouldn't say,” Hicks said.
Added quarterback Graham Mertz: “We’ve got a lot of guys who get intense before games. Herbie is one of them. I got a couple of stories, but we’ll save 'em.”
Senior safety Collin Wilder, who often is playing directly behind Herbig and communicates with him throughout a game, affectionately said Herbig “has a screw loose.” Wilder offered one of the few insights of just how intense Herbig can be before heading out to a game.
“If you had a chance to follow him during pregame, I mean this guy … he's in his own world,” Wilder said. “But there's times where we’re about to go out … and he's literally banging his head on the wall. And I'm just like, ‘Hey, do what you got to do, man.’ That's you, that's how you prepare, that's how you get your mind right. … He’s a trip. I love him to death.”
One could disagree with the pregame antics or call them dangerous, but the production Herbig is giving the Badgers is unquestionable. He has 34 tackles, including eight for loss, and a team-best six sacks this season. He’s second on the team with four pass breakups, and he’s tallied a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. His strip-sack of Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras last week set up a field goal for UW.
Herbig said his intensity comes from his older brothers, Jake and Nate, and from Bruce. Nate is a starting guard for the Philadelphia Eagles who played collegiately at Stanford, and Bruce also played college football.
“I think that’s just how I always was. Football means more to me,” Herbig said. “I take it very personally. It kind of goes back to my two older brothers, that's how they always were and I look up to them. So growing up seeing them be like that, especially Nate because he's at the highest level right now and seeing what he does and how he prepares himself, it gives me kind of a role model and a guide to follow.”
Bruce and UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard describe Herbig as someone who wears his heart on his sleeve, and that quality is apparent before and after games. The energy level he brings himself to is different than others.
Herbig will be making his 16th consecutive start at Rutgers, and his tenacity on the field is one of the qualities that helped him become a true freshman starter in training camp last season.
Leonhard — a three-time All-American at UW and a 10-year NFL veteran — was asked if Herbig reminded him of any former teammates. He told a story about how despite hearing repeatedly early his career that the emotion of the game would wear off, he saw something different when he joined the Baltimore Ravens in 2008, his third NFL season.
“That was a group of guys that kind of red-lined it every game, from the beginning till the end,” Leonhard said. “The kid’s been around football his entire life, he knows only one way to play this game and that's to empty the tank. Every play, every drive, every day.
“To me, it was more certain teams I was on. Like Von Miller is a guy, like he'd literally crawl off the field and to go take a blow, get some oxygen, sit down for a series, and then he'd go out there the next drive and do the same. A number of players that just had that mentality of just don't save anything, there's no point. I love that about (Herbig). When you get some of your best players kind of playing that way, everyone seems to fall in line and follow their leadership, whether it's vocal or just how they play.”
Learning at 'The Bro Barn'
Herbig never misses a chance to learn from his brother Nate. The two trained together throughout last summer when the pandemic shut down gyms and other facilities, and that work served as a springboard for Herbig into a standout freshman season.
Seeds for his even better sophomore campaign were planted this offseason when he worked out with Nate and other Eagles linemen at a complex nicknamed “The Bro Barn.” Philadelphia tackle Lane Johnson built the 1,100 square-foot structure on his property in South Jersey, and it’s become a hub for Eagles teammates and others in the spring and summer months.
Herbig was invited to train with pro players and Johnson’s trainer, former Marine Gabe Rangel. He’d lift weights and practice get-offs and pass-rushing moves, holding himself to an NFL standard.
“Shout out to Gabe Rangel and Lane. Appreciate those guys so much,” Herbig said. “I don't think they realize how much they've impacted me in my journey so far. I'm really grateful and blessed to have encountered those two guys.”
His discipline and desire to work are defining traits. He meets often with outside linebackers coach Bobby April to refine his techniques, and he spends time after practices going through individual drill work. Mertz said the quarterbacks normally are the last ones on the practice field, getting extra throws in, but Herbig always will be on the other side of the field working on his moves against a heavy bag.
“None of this happens overnight, and there's a guy that every day approaches this with great energy,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “He's got an unbelievable desire to be the best he can be. He's got an unbelievable desire to help this team. And I think you see it on Saturdays in some of those things that are called production, but he does it every day.
Herbig’s family will be at the Rutgers game Saturday before taking in Nate’s game against the L.A. Chargers on Sunday.
Bruce said he’s asked often about Herbig and his accomplishments to this point.
“People ask, ‘Aren't you proud that he's doing this and that?’” Bruce said. “I’m not proud of that. I'm proud that he's dedicated himself to something and he’s gone all-in on it.”
Wisconsin at Rutgers football: 3 keys to victory, where the Badgers need to run and predictions
WHO HAS THE EDGE
When the Badgers have the ball
The Badgers offense has found a formula that works well over the past few weeks, riding the run game and a less-turnover-prone quarterback in Graham Mertz to four consecutive wins. Mertz was particularly effective early in the game against Iowa, using quick passes and good decision-making to help move the Badgers on a pair of scoring drives in the game’s first 18 minutes.
Mertz may need to complete a few early passes to open up things for the rushing attack.
UW freshman tailback Braelon Allen has tallied more than 100 yards in each of the past four games, and he’d become the first UW freshman to do so in five consecutive games since Anthony Davis in 2001 if he reaches that mark against Rutgers.
Rutgers’ four-man front has been susceptible to the run against the better offensive lines it has faced, allowing more than 200 yards on the ground against Ohio State and Michigan. The Badgers haven’t allowed a sack since right tackle Logan Bruss returned to the lineup against Purdue.
Senior receiver Danny Davis had six catches for 60 yards and a touchdown in the 2018 meeting, the last time these teams played. Senior tight end Jake Ferguson had two catches for 33 yards and senior receiver Kendric Pryor had a 20-yard rush.
Edge: Wisconsin
When Rutgers has the ball
The Scarlet Knights’ midseason gauntlet of playing top-20 foes took its toll on the offense. Rutgers scored exactly 13 points in losses to Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State. The following week it scored seven at Northwestern before bouncing back a bit in a 20-14 win over Illinois a week ago.
Quarterback Noah Vedral is the engine behind the Rutgers running and passing game. Tailback Isaih Pacheco leads Rutgers with 420 yards rushing on 116 carries, but it’s the option fakes and 1-2 punch of he and Vedral that keep defenses on their toes.
Vedral does a good job spreading around the ball to his receivers, with five players having 12 or more catches. Bo Melton leads the team with 412 yards receiving, 37 catches and three touchdowns. Junior Aron Cruickshank, who transferred from UW after the 2019 season, is a big-play threat any time he gets the ball, and he has the team’s longest reception of 75 yards this season. But he’s been sidelined by a shoulder injury for the past two weeks and is questionable for Saturday’s game.
Rutgers struggles on third down, with a 35.2% conversion rate, and is facing a UW defense that leads the Big Ten in stopping third downs. The Badgers allow 25.5% of third downs to be converted.
Edge: Wisconsin
Special teams
UW had to adjust its coverage after Iowa hit a 44-yard kick return on the opening play last week. The Badgers allowed an average return of 18 yards the rest of the game. Freshman safety Hunter Wohler also stopped Iowa’s attempt to throw a lateral on a late kickoff.
Rutgers has one of the best return specialists in the country in Cruickshank, but the Scarlet Knights have missed the spark he provides while he’s been out of the lineup.
With two made field goals against Iowa, UW senior kicker Collin Larsh is now 7 of 7 in his last five games.
Edge: Push
Trends
UW never has lost to Rutgers — the teams have met just three times, but the Badgers have won those games by an average score of 38.6-9.
Early leads have been a boon for the Badgers this season, as they’re 4-1 when scoring first.
UW tailback Chez Mellusi is on pace to rush for 1,110 yards this season. Should he get to that mark, he would be the 19th player in program history to eclipse 1,000 yards rushing in a season.
The under has hit in three of the past four UW games and the past three Rutgers contests.
THREE KEYS FOR THE BADGERS
1. Keep attacking left: The rushing attack has found a great deal of success, especially when running to the left side during the Badgers' four-game win streak. UW is averaging 22.5 attempts, 129.3 yards rushing and 1.5 touchdowns per game running to the left in those four games, per Pro Football Focus.
Running to the left allows left tackle Tyler Beach do what he’s best at, which is going forward in run blocking; same goes for left guards Josh Seltzner and Michael Furtney. It also allows right guard Jack Nelson — one of the most athletic linemen on the team — to be a force as a puller toward that side.
2. Get Pryor involved: Senior wide receiver Kendric Pryor was targeted once last week against Iowa, a pass that was broken up. Pryor was wide open on a shallow slant on the first third down of the game, which the Badgers converted with a pass to Danny Davis, but Pryor may have had a touchdown down the UW sideline if the ball found him.
Pryor only has been targeted four times since the Illinois game, but he is second on the team with 225 yards receiving.
3. Make Vedral a passer: UW’s nation-leading run defense (49.6 yards per game) will be tested a bit differently this week by Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral. Rutgers will use Vedral on designed runs — QB draws, powers and the like — to change the math in the box and give itself an advantage.
However, the Scarlet Knights have shown they’ll go away from the tactic if the Badgers shut down those chances early. Vedral is in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten in terms of completion percentage and yards per game, so making him one-dimensional would help the Badgers defense have a good day.
THREE KEYS FOR THE SCARLET KNIGHTS
1. Attack deep: There aren’t many holes in the Badgers’ front seven for opponents to attack, and teams’ quickness to abandon the run helps UW post stellar numbers against the run.
Rutgers QB Noah Vedral and the offense should take as many deep shots as the offensive line allows. It’s a high-risk, high-reward strategy and won’t be very efficient in terms of getting first downs or sustaining drives. But Rutgers’ normal offense isn’t either — Rutgers ranks 10th in the Big Ten and tied for 95th in the FBS in first downs per game (19.5), and its 34.7% conversion rate on third down is 13th in the conference.
2. Stay aggressive with the blitz: Rutgers is blitzing opponents’ drop backs at a 33.8% rate this season, but coach Greg Schiano’s aggressiveness hasn’t paid off as much as one might think — the Scarlet Knights have just 15 sacks this season despite blitzing on 242 opponent drop backs, a sack rate of 6.2%.
Still, getting pressure is the most effective way to make UW quarterback Graham Mertz ineffective. He averages 2.7 yards per attempt under pressure, according to Pro Football Focus.
3. End with a kick: The Badgers’ defense has taken away the ball eight times in the past two games after forcing four turnovers in the first six games of the season.
Rutgers has done well in protecting the ball this season, coming into the game with just six turnovers (three fumbles, three interceptions). Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will continue pushing his players to be assertive in going after the ball, so Rutgers’ only chance this game is to avoid turnovers and make the Badgers’ offense earn every point it scores.
SERIES HISTORY
Series: UW leads 3-02
First meeting: UW won 37-0 in 2014
Last meeting: UW won 31-17 in 2018
UW's longest winning streak: Three games (2014 to current)
THE PICKS
Colten's prediction
This could be a trap game for the Badgers on the road. But UW has done well keeping its focus on the team in front of it this season and won’t take Rutgers lightly. Expect the Badgers to keep to their successful script of the past month — dominant defense, using its size and strength and the run game, while avoiding the crucial mistake offensively.
Badgers 28, Rutgers 7
The fan's pick
