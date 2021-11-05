Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig's play is turning heads, as are his Connect 4 skills

Herbig said his intensity comes from his older brothers, Jake and Nate, and from Bruce. Nate is a starting guard for the Philadelphia Eagles who played collegiately at Stanford, and Bruce also played college football.

“I think that’s just how I always was. Football means more to me,” Herbig said. “I take it very personally. It kind of goes back to my two older brothers, that's how they always were and I look up to them. So growing up seeing them be like that, especially Nate because he's at the highest level right now and seeing what he does and how he prepares himself, it gives me kind of a role model and a guide to follow.”

Bruce and UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard describe Herbig as someone who wears his heart on his sleeve, and that quality is apparent before and after games. The energy level he brings himself to is different than others.

Herbig will be making his 16th consecutive start at Rutgers, and his tenacity on the field is one of the qualities that helped him become a true freshman starter in training camp last season.