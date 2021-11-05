 Skip to main content
Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig's play is turning heads, as are his Connect 4 skills
UW FOOTBALL | GAME 9

Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig's play is turning heads, as are his Connect 4 skills

Competitive fire burns bright in Nick Herbig.

It’s clear in his play as an outside linebacker for the University of Wisconsin football team (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten), which takes a four-game winning streak into its 2:30 p.m. game Saturday at Rutgers (4-4, 1-4). But Herbig’s competitiveness extends to the rest of his life. Case in point — Herbig has been carrying a Connect 4 board with him most everywhere he goes, ready to put his skills to the test.

“(Junior linebacker) Marty Strey, he loves playing Connect 4 and we were playing on our phone and he beat me on the phone,” Herbig said. “But I was like, this isn’t even real Connect 4. Let me go get a real Connect 4 board. So I went to Target and bought one, and now it’s become like my thing.”

Connect 4 was the board game of choice for Herbig and his father, Bruce, growing up. Bruce was a counselor at Herbig’s elementary school and he would hold tournaments in the 40 or so minutes between the school’s breakfast club and the start of the school day. If a student could beat Bruce, he’d buy them a pizza. Competitiveness may be genetic with the Herbigs: Bruce never would lose.

Herbig remembers the first time he bested his dad in Connect 4, which came in the sixth grade.

“I casually just got up and left and he was like, ‘We're not going to play like the best out of three? First to two games wins?’” Herbig said. “I was like, ‘Nah, I'm probably not going to play you for a while. I'm just going to take this dub and walk.’”

Bruce remembers the scene a bit differently.

“He didn't walk away, he ran,” Bruce said. “He jumped up and ran … ran one way (across the yard) and back the other, screaming the whole way. And I didn’t play him again until just about a week ago.”

Herbig said senior cornerback Faion Hicks has given him the closest games thus far, but he hasn’t played senior defensive lineman Matt Henningsen, regarded as one of the smartest players on the team.

That’s the lighter side of Herbig’s competitive nature. When dealing with reporters and those around the program, the consensus is Herbig’s a joy to be around. A fun-loving, kind kid.

The other side — the one that powers the 6-foot-2, 227-pound pass rusher through offensive tackles who outweigh him by 100 pounds — is marked by a ferocious work ethic and a drive that flirts with the line between dedicated and obsessive.

“If you talk to Nick, he’s wired different,” junior nose tackle Keeanu Benton said.

“I talked to him and he told me how every rep, if he loses, he felt like he’s losing at life, to an extent. He’s a little crazy. Even if he lose a rep in practice, he gets mad at himself. But I feel like it brings out the best in him. He’s a different type of breed.”

A scary routine

Teammates weren’t up for sharing when asked about how Herbig psyches himself up before a game.

“There’s probably some examples that I shouldn't say,” Hicks said.

Added quarterback Graham Mertz: “We’ve got a lot of guys who get intense before games. Herbie is one of them. I got a couple of stories, but we’ll save 'em.”

Senior safety Collin Wilder, who often is playing directly behind Herbig and communicates with him throughout a game, affectionately said Herbig “has a screw loose.” Wilder offered one of the few insights of just how intense Herbig can be before heading out to a game.

“If you had a chance to follow him during pregame, I mean this guy … he's in his own world,” Wilder said. “But there's times where we’re about to go out … and he's literally banging his head on the wall. And I'm just like, ‘Hey, do what you got to do, man.’ That's you, that's how you prepare, that's how you get your mind right. … He’s a trip. I love him to death.”

One could disagree with the pregame antics or call them dangerous, but the production Herbig is giving the Badgers is unquestionable. He has 34 tackles, including eight for loss, and a team-best six sacks this season. He’s second on the team with four pass breakups, and he’s tallied a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. His strip-sack of Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras last week set up a field goal for UW.

Herbig said his intensity comes from his older brothers, Jake and Nate, and from Bruce. Nate is a starting guard for the Philadelphia Eagles who played collegiately at Stanford, and Bruce also played college football.

“I think that’s just how I always was. Football means more to me,” Herbig said. “I take it very personally. It kind of goes back to my two older brothers, that's how they always were and I look up to them. So growing up seeing them be like that, especially Nate because he's at the highest level right now and seeing what he does and how he prepares himself, it gives me kind of a role model and a guide to follow.”

Bruce and UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard describe Herbig as someone who wears his heart on his sleeve, and that quality is apparent before and after games. The energy level he brings himself to is different than others.

Herbig will be making his 16th consecutive start at Rutgers, and his tenacity on the field is one of the qualities that helped him become a true freshman starter in training camp last season.

Leonhard — a three-time All-American at UW and a 10-year NFL veteran — was asked if Herbig reminded him of any former teammates. He told a story about how despite hearing repeatedly early his career that the emotion of the game would wear off, he saw something different when he joined the Baltimore Ravens in 2008, his third NFL season.

“That was a group of guys that kind of red-lined it every game, from the beginning till the end,” Leonhard said. “The kid’s been around football his entire life, he knows only one way to play this game and that's to empty the tank. Every play, every drive, every day.

“To me, it was more certain teams I was on. Like Von Miller is a guy, like he'd literally crawl off the field and to go take a blow, get some oxygen, sit down for a series, and then he'd go out there the next drive and do the same. A number of players that just had that mentality of just don't save anything, there's no point. I love that about (Herbig). When you get some of your best players kind of playing that way, everyone seems to fall in line and follow their leadership, whether it's vocal or just how they play.”

Learning at 'The Bro Barn'

Herbig never misses a chance to learn from his brother Nate. The two trained together throughout last summer when the pandemic shut down gyms and other facilities, and that work served as a springboard for Herbig into a standout freshman season.

Seeds for his even better sophomore campaign were planted this offseason when he worked out with Nate and other Eagles linemen at a complex nicknamed “The Bro Barn.” Philadelphia tackle Lane Johnson built the 1,100 square-foot structure on his property in South Jersey, and it’s become a hub for Eagles teammates and others in the spring and summer months.

Herbig was invited to train with pro players and Johnson’s trainer, former Marine Gabe Rangel. He’d lift weights and practice get-offs and pass-rushing moves, holding himself to an NFL standard.

“Shout out to Gabe Rangel and Lane. Appreciate those guys so much,” Herbig said. “I don't think they realize how much they've impacted me in my journey so far. I'm really grateful and blessed to have encountered those two guys.”

His discipline and desire to work are defining traits. He meets often with outside linebackers coach Bobby April to refine his techniques, and he spends time after practices going through individual drill work. Mertz said the quarterbacks normally are the last ones on the practice field, getting extra throws in, but Herbig always will be on the other side of the field working on his moves against a heavy bag.

“None of this happens overnight, and there's a guy that every day approaches this with great energy,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “He's got an unbelievable desire to be the best he can be. He's got an unbelievable desire to help this team. And I think you see it on Saturdays in some of those things that are called production, but he does it every day.

Herbig’s family will be at the Rutgers game Saturday before taking in Nate’s game against the L.A. Chargers on Sunday.

Bruce said he’s asked often about Herbig and his accomplishments to this point.

“People ask, ‘Aren't you proud that he's doing this and that?’” Bruce said. “I’m not proud of that. I'm proud that he's dedicated himself to something and he’s gone all-in on it.”

